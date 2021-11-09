Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Security outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence beefed up
Security outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence beefed up

City police on Monday intensified security outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s South Mumbai residence after a taxi driver informed them that two passengers of another vehicle and who carried bags had asked him about the location of Antilia
According to the police, the taxi driver was standing near Killa court in south Mumbai on Monday afternoon when a WagonR (silver colour) pulled over and its occupants asked him about the location of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia. City police on Monday intensified security outside Antilia. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 12:33 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai

City police on Monday intensified vigilance outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s South Mumbai residence after a taxi driver informed them that two passengers of another vehicle and who carried bags had asked him about the location of Antilia.

The police said that Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman’s private security coordinated with the police at all times. However, the police beefed up security and erected Nakabandi (barricades) in various parts of South Mumbai after they received the information.

According to the police, the taxi driver was standing near Killa court in south Mumbai on Monday afternoon when a WagonR (silver colour) pulled over and its occupants asked him about the location of Ambani’s residence.

The taxi driver reportedly told police that the persons looked suspicious and shared the car’s registration. The cops are investigating the details of the owner. The police also scanned CCTV footage. The Azad Maidan police have recorded the taxi driver’s statement.

“We are verifying the information and would release a statement once it’s done,” a senior police officer said.

In February this year, an explosives-laden SUV was found parked outside ‘Antilia’, triggering panic. The National Investigative Agency is probing the alleged role of the then Assistant Police Inspector (API) of Mumbai Police, Sachin Waze, in the SUV incident, and he was arrested.

Tuesday, November 09, 2021
