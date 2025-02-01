MUMBAI: Over a month after reports of rapid hair loss emerged from 15 villages of Buldhana district, a team of experts from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has identified selenium, a kind of heavy metal, in the blood and hair samples taken from the affected individuals. The findings are a result of an extensive investigation, which included sample collection and research conducted in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Selenium in blood, hair samples of Buldhana villagers: ICMR report

HT has seen a copy of ICMR’s report which will be submitted to Prataprao Jadhav, minister of state for AYUSH and MP from Buldhana, most likely today.

The malady, which surfaced in December 2024, first left medical professionals and scientists puzzled. So far, approximately 300 cases have officially been reported from Shegaon tehsil, though locals suggest that the actual number may be much higher. Social stigma surrounding hair loss has prevented many from coming forward, making it difficult to assess the full scale of the problem.

More than 50 scientists visited the affected villages in the first two weeks following the outbreak. A member of the ICMR team, who was involved in the research, confirmed that selenium was found in the biological samples of the affected individuals, although the source of the contamination remains undisclosed. This will be disclosed when the report is presented to the government.

The team tested over 50 samples of blood, hair and edible produce from local grocers.

Selenium is typically obtained through food sources, including meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, eggs, as well as plant-based foods grown in selenium-rich soil. A doctor from Shegaon, speaking on the condition of anonymity, noted that soil composition significantly influences selenium levels in crops, which could explain its presence in the affected villagers.

Professor Arun Sawant, a chemical scientist and retired pro-vice chancellor of University of Mumbai, confirmed that selenium contamination could lead to hair loss. “If the ICMR report confirms the presence of the chemical in blood and hair samples, then it is undoubtedly the culprit. Selenium, a corrosive and volatile metalloid, can weaken hair roots, causing them to die and resulting in severe hair fall,” Sawant stated, and recommended that Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) be enlisted to conduct Neutron Activation Analysis, “the most reliable method for detecting selenium”.

Earlier, local experts had raised concerns about the saline soil around the Purna River Basin, where the affected villages are located, and poor water quality which may have contributed to the contamination. A district health laboratory recently conducted water quality tests across Buldhana, revealing that 103 out of 2,102 water samples collected from 13 tehsils were contaminated. In response, the district administration had advised 12 villages to avoid using groundwater and rely on tanker-supplied water instead.

Past studies also highlighted the presence of high fluoride levels in the region’s groundwater, raising health concerns. While the government had announced several water supply schemes in the region since 2004, none have been implemented.

Rameshwar Tharkar, the sarpanch of Bondgaon village, was among the first to express concerns about the unusual syndrome, on December 27, when three women from a household reported severe hair fall. “By January 2, they had approached us with their concerns, and the doctor of a clinic nearby put it down to the use of a certain hair-washing product and prescribed temporary medication. However, when more cases surfaced, we escalated the matter to district authorities,” Tharkar said.

Sangeetrao Bhongal, former deputy chairman of the Buldhana Zilla Parishad, emphasized the need for urgent action. “We must get to the root of this emerging health issue and implement a permanent clean water solution for this region,” he stated, urging the government to prioritize the long-pending Jigaon water scheme, a 20-year-old project intended to improve water access for farmers of 140 villages.