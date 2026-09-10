Not just ChatGPT, 1980s images can also be created on Gemini, Meta AI | A step-by-step guide

But is ChatGPT the only AI tool that can create these images? Not really. If you want to join the trend, along with ChatGPT you can also try using tools such as Google Gemini and Meta AI.

With the right prompt, an ordinary photograph can be turned into a retro image that looks like it came straight out of from an old album.

The whole internet is busy with the latest trend of 1980s-style images. From actors to politicians and sportspersons, everyone seems to be reimagining themselves in the retro era with help from ChatGPT.

Which AI tool is better for creating retro images, Google Gemini or Meta AI?

Which AI tool is better for creating retro images, Google Gemini or Meta AI?

Why is prompting specific details important when generating a 1980s image with AI?

Why is prompting specific details important when generating a 1980s image with AI?

What is the process to create a 1980s-style image using Google Gemini?

What is the process to create a 1980s-style image using Google Gemini?

Here is a simple step-by-step guide for creating your retro image with Google Gemini and Meta AI.

How to create a 1980s image on Google Gemini Google’s Gemini can generate or transform images using a simple prompt. You can upload a photograph and describe the kind of 1980s look you want, Gemini will generate the image.

Here are the steps to follow

Step 1: Open the Gemini app or website and sign in with your Google account.

Step 2: Start a new conversation and look for the image-generation option.

Step 3: Upload the photograph you want to transform. A clear, well-lit photograph usually gives better results.

Step 4: Add a detailed prompt. Here is a sample prompt you can try:

“Transform this photograph into an authentic 1980s-style portrait. Keep the person’s face and identity recognisable. Give the image a vintage film-camera look, slightly faded colours, soft grain, period-appropriate clothing and natural 1980s styling. Make it look like a real photograph from the 1980s, not a modern photo with a retro filter.”

Step 5: Send the prompt and wait for Gemini to generate the image.

If the first result does not look convincing, you can give another prompt or other modifications.

Also read: 1980s AI photo trend: 10 ChatGPT prompts to turn your photos retro

How to create a 1980s image on Meta AI Meta AI is another option where you can experiment the retro-photo trend. It can generate images from text prompts.

Step 1: Open Meta AI through the Meta AI app or its available web interface.

Step 2: Start a new chat for the image-generation.

Step 3: Upload your photograph of which you want to transform.

Step 4: Enter a prompt describing the look you want. You can try this sample prompt:

“Create an authentic 1980s photograph from this image. Keep the person’s facial features recognisable and natural. Add 1980s fashion, hairstyle and styling, vintage film grain, slightly faded colours, soft flash photography and a classic old family-album feel. Avoid a modern digital-camera appearance.”

Step 5: Generate the image and make follow-up requests if you want to change the outfit, background or overall mood.

Also read: Want a 1980s photo of yourself? Try these ChatGPT prompts for Instagram’s latest AI trend

You can make the image more than just a retro filter The key to getting a convincing 1980s image is the prompt. Instead of simply writing “make this photo look vintage”, describe the details you want.

You can ask for an old college photograph, a family-album picture, a wedding photograph, a celebrity-inspired portrait, a street photograph etc.

The more specific the description, the easier it is for the AI to understand the visual style you want.

Gemini, Meta AI or ChatGPT: Which one should you use? There is no need to stick to one AI tool. You can try the same photograph and prompt across different platforms and compare the results.

ChatGPT, Gemini and Meta AI can all be useful for your 1980s trend.

So, if your social media feed is filled with 1980s-style photographs, you do not necessarily need to wonder which tool everyone is using. Pick a photograph, write a good prompt and try it yourself.