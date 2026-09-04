3 Google Gemini prompts to create Bal Krishna, Radha and Yashoda portraits using your photos

As Janmashtami celebrations draw closer, social media feeds are filling up with colourful festive edits, devotional portraits and AI-generated images inspired by Lord Krishna, Radha and Mata Yashoda. From children dressed as Bal Krishna to heartwarming mother-and-child portraits, artificial intelligence tools are giving users a new way to create personalised Janmashtami pictures without arranging an elaborate photoshoot. Celebrate Janmashtami with personalised AI portraits. Here are three Google Gemini prompts you can try with your photos. (Representational image generated using AI)

(Also read: Gemini AI photo trend: Creative prompts to create Krishna-Radha-inspired pics)

Google Gemini can be used to generate such festive portraits from uploaded photographs with the help of detailed prompts. The key is to clearly instruct the AI to retain the original facial features and identity while changing the outfit, background and overall theme.

Here are three prompts you can try to create your own Janmashtami-inspired AI portraits.

Turn a child into Bal Krishna For a traditional Bal Krishna-inspired portrait, users can upload a photograph of a child and use the following prompt:

"Transform the uploaded photograph of the child into a beautiful and divine portrayal of Bal Krishna for Janmashtami. Preserve the child’s original facial features, identity, expression, skin tone, hairstyle and natural innocence with maximum accuracy. Dress the child in an elegant traditional yellow silk dhoti with a royal blue and gold stole, complemented by delicate traditional jewellery, pearl necklaces, armlets, bracelets, anklets and a decorative waistband. Add an ornate golden mukut featuring a prominent natural peacock feather, inspired by the traditional appearance of Lord Krishna. Place a beautifully crafted bansuri naturally in the child’s hands and add a subtle Vaishnav tilak on the forehead. Create a serene Vrindavan-inspired setting with lush greenery, flowers, earthen pots, glowing diyas and soft golden light, along with a subtle divine aura. The final image should resemble a premium professional Janmashtami photoshoot: highly photorealistic, cinematic, graceful, devotional and richly detailed. Preserve the original face and avoid cartoonish features, exaggerated ornaments, artificial skin texture, distorted hands or unnecessary facial alterations."

Create a Radha-inspired festive portrait Those looking to create a graceful young Radha-inspired image can use this prompt:

"Transform the uploaded photograph of the child into a graceful and beautiful portrayal of young Radha for Janmashtami. Preserve the child’s original facial features, identity, expression, skin tone and natural appearance so that the person remains clearly recognisable. Dress the child in an elegant traditional Radha-inspired lehenga-choli featuring intricate embroidery, delicate zari work and refined festive detailing. Add a beautifully draped dupatta over the head and shoulders, complemented by tasteful traditional jewellery such as a maang tikka, earrings, necklace, bangles, anklets and subtle floral accessories. Add a delicate traditional tilak while keeping the overall appearance natural, innocent and age-appropriate. Create a dreamy Vrindavan-inspired setting featuring flowers, greenery, subtle temple architecture, glowing diyas and soft golden sunlight. The final portrait should look like a premium professional festive photoshoot: photorealistic, elegant, devotional, cinematic and highly detailed. Maintain realistic skin texture and facial identity. Avoid heavy makeup, exaggerated jewellery, artificial facial features, cartoon-like styling or anything that makes the child appear older."

(Also read: Gemini AI photo trend: Simple prompts to create Polaroid-style pics with celebrities)

Recreate the bond of Yashoda and Krishna A woman and child can also be transformed into a Yashoda and Bal Krishna-inspired portrait:

"Transform the uploaded photograph of a woman and a child into a beautiful and emotionally rich portrayal of Mata Yashoda and Bal Krishna for Janmashtami. Preserve the original facial features, expressions, skin tones, proportions and identities of both individuals with maximum accuracy. Transform the child into Bal Krishna, dressed in a traditional yellow silk dhoti with an elegant blue and gold stole, delicate jewellery, pearl ornaments, anklets and an ornate golden mukut adorned with a natural peacock feather. Add a beautifully crafted bansuri and a subtle traditional tilak while maintaining the child’s original facial identity and innocence. Transform the woman into Mata Yashoda, dressed in a graceful traditional Indian saree inspired by the aesthetics of Gokul and Vrindavan. Add refined traditional jewellery, bangles, earrings, a bindi and an elegant traditional drape while preserving her natural facial features and appearance. Capture a warm and affectionate mother-child bond, with Yashoda lovingly holding, embracing or interacting with Bal Krishna. The expressions and body language should feel genuine, peaceful, maternal and emotionally heartwarming. Create an authentic Gokul-inspired background featuring a traditional courtyard, earthen butter pots, flowers, greenery, glowing diyas and warm golden sunlight. Add a subtle divine glow without making the scene overly fantasy-like. The final image should resemble a premium cinematic Janmashtami portrait: photorealistic, devotional, emotionally warm, elegant and highly detailed. Avoid artificial faces, excessive makeup, exaggerated costumes, distorted hands, unnatural poses or unnecessary changes to the original identities."