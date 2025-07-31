Sena min Dada Bhuse lobbied to get Pawar appointed as VVCMC chief: Sanjay Raut

MUMBAI: The ED raid on former VVCMC chief Anil Pawar turned into a political controversy on Wednesday, with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleging that Shiv Sena minister Dada Bhuse, who is a relative of Pawar, had lobbied for the latter’s posting. Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde rushed to Delhi on Wednesday evening for an unscheduled visit, leading to speculation about the reason for his sudden trip. Dada Bhuse (Hindustan Times)

Raut declared that Bhuse had, during the MVA government’s tenure, requested the then CM Uddhav Thackeray to appoint Pawar as Vasai-Virar municipal commissioner. “He succeeded when Eknath Shinde became chief minister,” said Raut. “When Pawar got the post, there was a buzz that Bhuse had finally managed to get him appointed there.”

Responding to the allegations, Bhuse admitted that his niece was married into Pawar’s family but said he had no role in his appointment. “I am not such an important person that I can appoint officers,” he remarked. “Action against Pawar will take place as per the law.”

Pawar, who was transferred from the VVCMC, handed over charge on Tuesday, the same day his residence was raided by the ED. He was appointed CEO of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (excluding Mumbai) on July 17, but delayed relinquishing charge. As a result, his successor, Manoj Suryawanshi, could not join on Monday.

According to Mantralaya officials, his transfer was not without drama. They said that a file was moved at least five times for this but “certain persons in the Shiv Sena” stopped it.

State government sources said they would get a report from the ED on the raid on Pawar during this week. The new commissioner Suryawanshi has been told to scan all decisions taken by Pawar in the last few days.