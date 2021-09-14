Sena minister Anil Parab slaps 100 cr defamation notice against Somaiya, seeks written apology

Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab slapped a defamation notice against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya over allegations made against the minister. Parab in the notice sought a written apology, curb on further allegations and deletion all tweets levelling allegations against the minister. Failing to adhere to these demands, Parab will file a defamations suit worth ₹100 crore, the notice read.

Earlier this week, rural development department minister Hasan Mushrif, against whom Somaiya has levelled corruption allegations, too, said he will file a ₹100 crore defamation suit against the BJP leader.

Somaiya, over the past few months, has alleged that Parab had allegedly built “illegal” resorts in Dapoli, Ratnagiri. He had also alleged that Parab had built an “unauthorised” office on Mhada land in Bandra east.

In the notice to Somaiya through Parab’s lawyer, the minister said that due to “political rivalry, envy and grudge” Somaiya has levelled “defamatory, malicious, and malafide campaign of making and publishing libellous matter”. He said that Somaiya has been involved in making “false and reckless allegations” since May 2021.

Parab through the notice asked Somaiya to cease and desist from making defamatory statements, delete all tweets made against him, issue an unconditional written apology, which is to be published in at least two newspapers. If Somaiya does not entertain the demand within 72 hours, Parab will seek damages worth ₹100 crore, the notice stated.

Despite attempts, Somaiya was not reachable for comment. HT sent text messages to the BJP leader; there was no response on it at the time the story was being filed.