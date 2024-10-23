Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, a partner in the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, released its first list of 45 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, late on Tuesday night. The list is dominated by sitting MLAs of the party. Sena releases first list of 45 candidates, sitting MLAs dominate

Shinde will contest from Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane district. He has represented the constituency since 2009. He will file his nomination on Thursday.

In Mumbai, the Sena has nominated Prakash Surve from Magathane, Manisha Waikar (wife of MP Ravindra Waikar), MLA Dilip Lande from Chandivali, Mangesh Kudalkar from Kurla, Sada Sarvankar from Mahim (who will face off against MNS leader Amit Thackeray), Yamini Jadhav from Byculla, Mahendra Thorve from Karjat. In Paithan, Vilas Bhumare, son of MP Sandipan Bhumare, has been given a ticket to contest.

Ministers Dada Bhuse (Malegaon Outer), Sanjay Rathod (Digras), Deepak Kesarkar (Sawantwadi), Abdul Sattar (Sillod), Uday Samant (Ratnagiri), Shamburaj Desai (Patan) and Tanaji Sawant (Paranda) have been retained. They will file their nominations this week.

Independent MLA Chandrakant Patil of Muktainagar, who joined the Sena on Monday, has been given a ticket. Captain Abhijit Adsul, son of Sena leader Anand Adsul, has also been nominated from Daryapur in Amravati, Ashish Jaiswal has received a ticket from Ramtek.

Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai North-West Ravindra Waikar’s wife Manisha will contest from Jogeshwari East, which was represented by husband before he contested the Lok Sabha elections. Industries minister Uday Samant has been nominated from Ratnagiri, while his brother Kiran will contest from neighbouring Rajapur constituency.

Shinde has also nominated Aurangabad MP Sandipan Bhumre’s son Vilas for the Paithan seat, earlier represented by his father. Independent MLAs who supported Shinde have also been fielded as Sena MLAs.

Shinde and other Sena leaders have taken objection to the BJP “unilaterally announcing candidates” and is also upset at the candidature of Sulabha Gaikwad from Kalyan (East). Her husband and sitting MLA Ganpat Gaikwad had fired upon Shiv Sena Kalyan chief Mahesh Gaikwad inside a police station on February 2 and is in jail.

Sources in the Shiv Sena said that Shinde expressed unhappiness at the BJP for not consulting him while announcing candidates for Dhule Achalpur Uran and Nalasopara, constituencies the Shiv Sena wanted to represent.