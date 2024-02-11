Sena (UBT), Cong demand President’s rule in state

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress sharpened their attack on the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government on Saturday, claiming top leaders and ministers were sheltering goons and interfering with the probe into the murder of former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar. Both parties demanded dismissal of the government and imposition of President’s rule in the state. They also decided to launch a statewide agitation against the criminalisation of politics following a meeting between Uddhav Thackeray and Congress leaders on Saturday. HT Image

“Earlier, there was a war between two gangs. Now, there is gang-war within the government and goons are spreading terror. Goons are posing with ministers and getting protection – this is deeply worrying,” Thackeray told reporters on Saturday during a press conference at his residence, Matoshree.

Slamming the Eknath Shinde-led government for “sheltering goons who are spreading terror”, he raised doubts about if and why Mauris Noronha had killed himself after shooting Ghosalkar. “I always backed the police during my tenure as chief minister. If a free hand is given to the police, they can work wonders. But that is not happening now,” he said, citing examples of recent gun violence including Sada Sarvankar firing inside the Dadar police station last year. He also mentioned the attacks on senior journalist Nikhil Wagle’s car in Pune on Friday.

Thackeray attacked deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had responded to the opposition’s criticism saying he would be blamed even if a dog came under someone’s vehicle. “Fadnavis’ mental health must be checked,” Thackeray told media persons. He also ruled out seeking the governor’s intervention in the matter, saying BS Koshyari, the earlier governor, had felicitated Noronha.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of Congress leaders called on governor Ramesh Bais to submit a memorandum saying the state government had failed to handle law and order.

“CM Eknath Shinde and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are making contradictory statements in the Ghosalkar case and the police is a mere puppet in the hands of the government,” said leader of opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, demanding a free hand for the police. He also claimed that a spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena was involved in the murder.

Sheetal Mhatre, deputy leader of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena said that if Wadettiwar had any information, then he must go to the police instead of talking to the media. City BJP chief Ashish Shelar accused Thackeray of politicising the case for his personal benefit.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Ramesh Chennithala met Thackerary at his residence on Saturday along with state Congress chief Nana Patole and Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad. Sources in Congress said leaders from both parties decided to launch a statewide agitation against the criminalisation of politics and the failure of the government to stop indiscriminate use of firearms including shooting inside police stations. No date has been finalised for the agitation yet, the sources said.