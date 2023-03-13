Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sena (UBT) corporator, husband booked for protesting before CM’s event

Sena (UBT) corporator, husband booked for protesting before CM’s event

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2023 12:01 AM IST

The incident took place at 7pm on Saturday when Shinde inaugurated a pedestrian bridge at Shyam Narayan Thakur Chowk.

Mumbai: A Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator, Madhu Bhoir and her husband Yogesh Bhoir, along with six others, were booked after they gathered at Kandivali (East) and began shouting slogans just before an event attended by chief minister Eknath Shinde.

The incident took place at 7pm on Saturday when Shinde inaugurated a pedestrian bridge at Shyam Narayan Thakur Chowk. The bridge is near a selfie point – “I Love Kandivali” – inaugurated by Aditya Thackeray.

“The selfie point had Thackeray’s name engraved on it,” said a police officer. “However, the name had been covered by a cloth by Shiv Sena members to avoid political chaos.”

“Before Shinde’s arrival, Uddhav Thackeray faction members gathered at the spot and began shouting slogans to remove the cloth,” added the officer.

The Samta Nagar police officers, who were on patrolling duty, saw the protest by Bhoir and others and booked them under sections 188, 141 and 143 of the Indian Penal Code.

