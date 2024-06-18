MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Vilas Potnis and his security guard were booked for allegedly entering the vote counting centre at NESCO in Goregaon East, carrying a weapon on June 4. Sena (UBT) leader booked for entering vote counting centre with armed guard

After Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar filed a complaint against Potnis on Sunday, the Vanrai police registered an FIR against Potnis and his security guard under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, 128 (2) (breach of secrecy of voting) of the Representation of the People Act 1951 and section 54 of the Conduct of Elections Act 1961.

According to Waikar, on June 4 representatives and candidates of the Lok Sabha elections were permitted in the NESCO ground with the permission of the election commission. However, Waikar said, he was inside the counting centre when he saw Potnis along with his security guard in police uniform carrying a weapon from 4pm to 8pm on June 4. He said he had then complained to the nodal officer about the weapon.

Defending himself, Potnis said, “I am yet to get a copy of the FIR. I entered the counting centre unknowingly. There was high security at the centre but no one stopped me. If anybody had brought it to my notice that I am not supposed to enter, I would have immediately stopped.” “When the returning officer announced my name (on seeing his presence in the counting centre), I immediately went out within a minute,” Potnis asserted.

The counting process of the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat, which was won by Waikar by just 48 votes, is in the centre of a controversy following reports that his kin allegedly used a mobile phone to “unlock” an EVM. On Sunday, the returning officer of Mumbai North West seat Vandana Suryavanshi held a press conference and rubbished the unlocking allegations while Waikar’s kin has been booked for allegedly carrying a mobile phone inside the counting centre.