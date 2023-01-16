Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sena (UBT) member held for celebrating Chhota Rajan’s birthday

Sena (UBT) member held for celebrating Chhota Rajan’s birthday

mumbai news
Published on Jan 16, 2023

After six people were booked for putting up posters celebrating underworld don Chhota Rajan’s birthday, a Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) functionary has been arrested for reportedly celebrating the gangster’s birthday in Chembur

ByManish K Pathak

Mumbai: After six people were booked for putting up posters celebrating underworld don Chhota Rajan’s birthday, a Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) functionary has been arrested for reportedly celebrating the gangster’s birthday in Chembur.

The videos and pictures of the cake cutting event were also circulated on social media.

According to the Tilak Nagar police, Shripad Padalkar alias Nilesh, is associated with the Sena’s Uddhav faction as ‘jansampark pramukh’.

He was arrested under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 (a) (deals with the offence of promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups) and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Padalkar was produced in the Bhoiwada court and granted bail on a cash bond of 25,000 on a condition that he will report to the local police station between 11pm and 1pm daily for one week. The court also instructed that he will not hamper investigations or destroy any evidence and will not be involved in any criminal activities and will not leave the city, a police officer said.

Recently, the Kurar police had booked six people after Chhota Rajan’s posters were put up by ‘CR Social Organisation’. According to the poster, a kabaddi competition was organised on January 13 to mark the gangster’s birthday. The posters were removed after the police and municipal corporation came to know about them and a case was registered.

Incidentally, Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan originally hails from Chembur. He was deported from Indonesia about four years ago. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case of journalist J Dey.

