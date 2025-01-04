Sena (UBT) showers praise on Fadnavis over Gadchiroli, raises eyebrows

MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has received a compliment from an unlikely quarter. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), once a political ally of the BJP but now on the opposite side of the political divide, has showered glowing praise on Fadnavis for his approach to the development of Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.(PTI)

In an editorial titled ‘Devabhau Abhinandan’ (‘Congratulations, Brother Devendra’) on Friday, the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece, Saamana, said, “”If CM Devendra Fadnavis is working to change the identity of Gadchiroli district from a Naxal-affected district to a steel (manufacturing) district, then one should welcome it. In the new year, CM Fadnavis has started work and selected Gadchiroli district.”

Penned by Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut, the editorial goes on to say, “While other ministers are expressing their displeasure over not getting resourceful departments, Fadnavis reached Gadchiroli and started a new era of development. Gadchiroli remained undeveloped due to Naxal activities. It requires the political will of the ruling leaders. Fadnavis is showing political will to change the situation in Gadchiroli and one should be happy about it.”

This is the first time in five years since the Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra split that Thackeray’s Sena has had something positive to say about its former political ally. Read between the lines and the editorial also carries a subtle taunt aimed at Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, political foe of the Sena (UBT), and now deputy chief minister in the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance government.

The jibe comes at a time when the political equation between the BJP and Shiv Sena has changed quite dramatically. After the assembly elections late last year, Shinde has been nursing a bruised ego as he was denied the chief minister’s chair in the present Mahayuti government. He was also denied the politically sensitive home portfolio, a demand he had held on to for weeks until Fadnavis said he would hold charge of the home department.

It was against this backdrop that Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met Fadnavis during the winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur in December. The two leaders finally broke the ice after staying on opposite sides after the Sena-BJP alliance split in 2019. Was Thackeray extending an olive branch to Fadnavis and the BJP?

The Saamana editorial said, “In the name of fighting against exploitation, people from Naxal ideology and Maoist-trapped youth from Gadchiroli have taken up arms against the government and the Constitution. Many youths have died in the fight between security forces and Naxals. Now CM Fadnavis is working to change this situation and we welcome it and congratulate him.”

In an unmistakable reference to Shinde, who was guardian minister of Gadchiroli from 2020 to 2022, the editorial remarked, “Earlier guardian ministers of Gadchiroli toured the districts many times and took a ride on motorcycle. But it was alleged that those visits were for serving the interests of the mining lobby.” It added that Fadnavis would now have to show that his visits were meant to benefit the people, not the mining lobby.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who is also revenue minister, has welcomed the Sena (UBT)’s gesture. “Today is a day of joy for us. We were waiting for good words from them. We thank Saamana for admiring CM Fadnavis and his efforts towards development,” said Bawankule. When the media asked Fadnavis to comment, he said: “Thanks.”