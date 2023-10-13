Sena (UBT) to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park; Sena chooses Cross Maidan

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday granted permission to Shiv Sena (UBT) to hold the annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. HT Image

Prashant Sapkale, assistant commissioner, G North ward, confirmed the development that came two days after Shiv Sena withdrew its application to hold the rally in Shivaji Park to avoid conflict on an auspicious day.

Vishakha Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader and former mayor, said, “We got a confirmation from BMC for Shivaji Park. We have been traditionally holding our rallies at Shivaji Park, and this year too, we will do so.”

Meanwhile, the Eknath Shinde-led Sena has chosen two grounds – Cross Maidan and Azad Maidan – to hold the annual Dussehra rally. Krishna Hegde, Shiv Sena spokesperson, said, “We have shortlisted two grounds in south Mumbai for the party’s annual rally.”

Officials from the state sports department said that the main event will be held in Cross Maidan while Azad Maidan will be used as a supporting space.

Last year, both parties locked horns to conduct the Dussehra rally at the iconic park.

After BMC rejected the applications of both parties, the Shiv Sena (UBT) had to approach the Bombay high court to clear its path to use Shivaji Park for the occasion.

