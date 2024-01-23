Sena workers clash with residents in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: Security was beefed up in Panvel’s Kutchi Mohalla area after a clash broke out between residents and a group of Shiv Sena workers from Kharghar who were taking a rally through the Muslim-dominated neighbourhood. The incident occurred at around 3pm on Monday when around 60 vehicles entered the mohalla on the way to Panvel, shouting slogans. HT Image

“We have no problem with people celebrating their happiness. But this didn’t sound like celebration – it seemed like provocation to hurt the sentiments of others. The men in the rally were not even from Panvel and had no business in our area,” said a resident of Kutchi Mohalla. Arguments between the two groups led to a clash, after which three men who claimed to be ‘injured’ visited the sub-district hospital for treatment with a huge mob. The three persons were identified as Ankit Giriraj Tiwari (21), Sandeep Thakur (30) and Chinmay Sonawane (30). “The men had minor injuries on their back, hand and head. We provided preliminary treatment and asked them to visit the Vashi general hospital,” said Dr Madhukar Panchal.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Assistant commissioner of police Ashok Rajput said, “Our team has gone to record the statements of both parties and are yet to file any case.” Deputy commissioner Pankaj Dahane (zone II) said, “It was a minor clash and was sorted out. We will file a case soon.”