MUMBAI: The bitter war of words between the two factions of the erstwhile undivided Shiv Sena took an ugly turn, with leaders of both parties flinging wild accusations and threatening to sue each other for defamation. Sena-vs-Sena feud takes ugly turn, leaders trade sinister charges

The seeds of the feud were sowed in the ruling Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally on Thursday, where senior Sena leader Ramdas Kadam alleged that Uddhav Thackeray had hidden the death of his father Bal Thackeray for two days in order to take his fingerprints. The inference was that this was done for nefarious purposes.

On Saturday afternoon, Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab held a press conference to refute the charge against Uddhav Thackeray. “There was a team of doctors present at his bungalow, so how could he have possibly hidden the death?” he demanded. “Kadam is making allegations without even applying common sense. I will file a defamation case against him and use the money to help flood-affected farmers.”

Parab then proceeded to bring up the fact of Kadam’s wife suffering burns in 1993. “He should face a narco test and be questioned on how his wife got burnt,” he said. “Was it a case of attempted suicide or attempted murder?”

Kadam, in turn, promptly announced that his wife, Jyoti, would file a defamation case against Parab. “My wife’s clothes caught fire when she was cooking on a stove,” he said. “I tried to save her and my hands got burnt. We were both treated at a hospital in Mumbai for weeks.”