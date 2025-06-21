NAVI MUMBAI: An 82- year-old Kharghar resident was duped of ₹45 lakh in two frauds between November 2023 and February 2025. The first fraud involved the promise of buying old currency notes at a high price and the second was a lottery scam. The police booked 11 men for cheating. Senior citizen loses ₹ 45L in separate frauds

According to the police, the first incident occurred between November 2023 and January 2024 when the complainant came across an online advertisement of old currency collection buyers. The complainant told the police that when he contacted the frauds and informed them about his collection, they asked for his bank account details in order to transfer ₹2.98 crore in exchange for his collection of old coins and currency notes from him. The accused then siphoned off ₹8 lakh from his account, said a police officer.

In the second instance, he was cheated in a lottery fraud between November 2024, and February 2025. The complainant was told that he won a lottery and that the prize money could be availed after paying a processing fee of ₹37 lakh. “After the payments were made, no lottery winnings materialized, nor was the processing fee refunded,” said the investigating officer.

Owing to his health issues, there was a delay in registering the case,” said the senior inspector Dipak Surve of the Kharghar police station. A case was registered on Tuesday against 11 men under section 318 (4) (cheating), 3(5) (intention in criminal acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under section 66 D of the Information Technology Act.