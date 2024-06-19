Senior exec arrested for driving under influence of alcohol

MUMBAI: The Khar police arrested the inebriated driver of a speeding car that brushed past three pedestrians on Linking Road in Bandra late on Sunday evening. HT Image

According to the Khar police, the driver of the Creta car identified as Hiten Desai, 53, the Home Automation Head at GM Modular, caused minor injuries to a woman and two others. The incident took place at 8.45pm when inebriated Desai hit the pedestrians and then an on-duty police officer while attempting to flee the spot. “People hit by Desai’s car suffered minor injuries and were given medical assistance along with the injured policeman before they were allowed to go from the hospital,” said police inspector Vinod Gaonkar of the Khar police station. Gaonkar confirmed that when Desai was taken for medical examination. “His blood test showed alcohol presence over the permissible limit after which we arrested him,” said a Gaonkar. After the accident, the passersby alerted the patrolling police officers and arrested Desai after stopping his car and then handed him over to the police. The police arrested Desai on the complaint of a 36-year-old working woman.

He has been charged under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (endangering life), 338 (grievous hurt), 353 (assault on a public servant), and 308 (attempt to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 184 (driving dangerously), 185 (driving under the influence of alcohol), 134(A) (injury to a person), and 134(B) (duty of the owner of a vehicle) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The police said that Desai claimed to have consumed alcohol at his home, but the police suspect he may have been drinking at a party before driving. “We produced Desai before the holiday Court in Bandra on Monday and remanded to police custody for two days,” added the officer.