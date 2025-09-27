Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Senior executive of investment firm booked for embezzling ₹1.18 Cr

    When confronted by the firm’s director about suspicious transactions made by him, he to transferring company funds to his personal bank accounts and using corporate credit cards for personal expenses, said a police officer

    Published on: Sep 27, 2025 5:16 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: A senior executive of an investment consultancy firm in Andheri was booked on Thursday for allegedly embezzling 1.18 crore from the firm between December 2024 to July 2025.

    Senior executive of investment firm booked for embezzling ₹1.18 Cr
    Senior executive of investment firm booked for embezzling ₹1.18 Cr

    According to the police, the accused, Pankaj Gupta, 41, joined Marseles Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. in Andheri East in 2022 as the chief financial officer. He was entrusted with handling the financial transactions and also had access to corporate credit cards.

    “During a routine check, the firm’s accounts team noticed some suspicious transactions made by him between December 2024 to July 2025,” said the complainant, Parimal Deuskar, chief legal advisor of the company. When questioned, Gupta allegedly gave evasive replies, after which the matter was escalated to the company’s director, Sudhanshu Nahata. When confronted by Nahata, Gupta reportedly confessed to transferring company funds to his personal bank accounts and using corporate credit cards for personal expenses, said a police officer.

    Subsequently, the chief legal advisor of the company, Parimal Deuskar, approached the MIDC police and filed a complaint. A case has been registered against Gupta for cheating and criminal breach of trust under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Senior Executive Of Investment Firm Booked For Embezzling ₹1.18 Cr
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes