Senior IPS officer Nawal Bajaj appointed as new ATS chief

MUMBAI: Nawal Bajaj, a 1995-batch IPS officer, was appointed as the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief on Wednesday. The post had been vacant since late March, when the then additional director general, Sadanand Date, was promoted to director general of the National Investigation Agency. Nawal Bajaj is a 1995-batch IPS officer

In May 2021, Bajaj went on deputation to the central agency and served as Inspector General in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). In January 2022, he was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as zonal director, a position he held until May 2024.

A Maharashtra cadre officer, Bajaj has an extensive service record in Mumbai, including roles as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone One), Additional Commissioner of Police (South Region), and Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch). He was promoted to Inspector General of Nashik Police Academy from 2014 to April 2017.

Bajaj then served as Inspector General of Police, Konkan Range, from April 2017 to May 2019. Following this, he was transferred to Mumbai, where he became Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) in 2019, serving until the first lockdown in October 2020.