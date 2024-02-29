Senior Editor at Hindustan Times, Mumbai, Satish Nandgaonkar, died on Wednesday. He was 52. Satish, who headed HT Mumbai’s Thane and Navi Mumbai bureau, and reported on real estate, broke several stories for the paper. He was a well-loved figure in Mumbai’s journalism world. He had worked at The Telegraph, The Hindu and the Mumbai Mirror before he joined HT. Senior journalist with HT Satish Nandgaonkar passes away

A Hindustani classical music aficionado, his other great love was photography. Satish is survived by his mother, his wife and a 13-year-old son. Satish’s large presence will be deeply missed in the HT newsroom.