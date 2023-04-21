Big setback for Uddhav, senior party leader from Kalyan joins Shiv Sena

Kalyan: In a big setback for Uddhav Thackeray and his party Shiv Sena (UBT), Arvind More, the party’s deputy zilla chief, along with five others from the party joined Shiv Sena on Thursday. Kalyan India - April 20 2023 Pics : ln a major setback to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shivsena , their deputy zilla chief Arvind More along with many others joined Eknath Shinde faction of Shivsena on Thursday. After joining More was given the charge as Zilla pramukh for Kalyan West and Murbad Vidhansabha by Eknath Shinde. More is also the hawkers leader in Kalyan - Sajana pics by Pramod Tambe. on Thursday. in India 20 2023 (Photo by Pramod Tambe HT)

More joined Sena in the presence of chief minister Eknath Shinde and was offered the position of zilla chief for Kalyan West and Murbad Vidhan Sabha constituency.

More, a senior leader, has a stronghold in the Kalyan region and has been the chief of the hawkers’ union in the city. An ex-corporator of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), More played a vital role in the party all these years.

“I respect the position that has been offered to me by the chief minister and I look forward to giving my best for the region. The decision to join CM Shinde-led Sena is to work for the development of my region under our government,” said More.

A party worker from the Uddhav Thackeray faction who did not wish to be named said, “Yes, it is a setback as he was one of the prominent leaders who worked on the ground for the party. His decision will be respected, however, there is nothing we can comment on him joining their party.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON