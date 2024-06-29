Seven hurt in wall and roof collapse incidents after torrential rainfall

Thane: As many as seven people were injured in two separate incidents on Friday, one involving a wall collapse in Thane and the other a house roof collapse in Kalyan, caused by torrential rainfall and gusty winds. Thane, India - June 28, 2024: Due to heavy rain in Thane, a 20 feet high and 60 feet long Railway boundary wall collapsed near platform no 2 of Thane railway station and 2 people were injured. and damaging a house Railway workers are seen clearing the debris , in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Friday, June 28, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

The first incident occurred at about 11.44am when a railway safety barrier (60 feet in length and 20 feet in height) near Datta Mandir Road, Thane West, collapsed injuring Narendra Koli, 62, and Vasanti Thanekar, 65, who were residing adjacent to the wall in a small room.

The residents informed railway officials and the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

Koli has been admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital for treatment, while Thanekar received minor treatment and was released.

Authorities, including the deputy collector, assistant commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Kopri Division Committee, and local representative Pavan Kadam initiated emergency measures and helped the injured. Railway police and concerned departments are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the collapse.

Due to safety concerns at the location, officials from the disaster management department have installed barricades after issuing a warning. An officer from the RDMC stated, “The railway department concerned has been informed about the existing complaint, and they have been advised to take necessary action.”

Dipesh Thanekar, a relative of the injured, recounted, “The wall was just 5 feet away from our residence. When it collapsed, my aunt went to turn off the gas stove, and she got injured as the wall fell on her. The man suffered severe leg injuries. The wall was not constructed properly and heavy rains led to dampness in the structure which was already damaged due to the train vibrations.”

In another incident in the Kalyan-Dombivli area, continuous heavy rainfall since morning caused the roof of a house in the Lokgram area of Kalyan East to collapse around noon. The collapse resulted in injuries to family members who were sleeping at the time. Five individuals were seriously injured, including two children.

The victims are identified as Shivpujan Prajapati, 13, Lalita Prajapati, 32, Urmila Prajapati, 42, Jyoti Prajapati, 16, and Prachi Prajapati, 18.

Fire brigade officials from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) reached the spot and transported the injured to the hospital. An officer said, “The house shed collapsed when the family members were alseep, causing injuries. They are stable now, and the collapsed shed has been cleared. Assistance is being provided to the family.”