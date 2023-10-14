News / Cities / Mumbai News / Seven-day special drive: 140 persons arrested daily for travelling in Divyang, ladies’ compartments

Seven-day special drive: 140 persons arrested daily for travelling in Divyang, ladies’ compartments

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 14, 2023 08:16 AM IST

During a special drive in Mumbai, around 140 people were arrested daily for traveling in Divyang coaches of local trains. Crowding in trains is increasing, with 5-7 lakh fewer commuters compared to pre-Covid numbers. The Railway Protection Force arrested 730 people for unauthorized travel in Divyang coaches and 200 people for unauthorized travel in women's coaches. In total, 6,669 people were arrested for traveling in Divyang coaches in Mumbai from April to September, with fines of ₹12.95 lakh collected.

Mumbai: During a special drive from October 5 to 11, around 140 persons were arrested daily in the Central and Western lines for allegedly travelling in Divyang coaches of local trains. According to Central Railway (CR) data, from April to September, 36 persons were arrested each day for the same crime.

HT Image
HT Image

Crowding inside local trains is increasing by the day, and currently, 68-70 lakh commuters travel every day, which is short by 5-7 lakh as compared to pre-Covid numbers.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to Western Railway (WR) authorities, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) launched a special drive for effective control of unauthorised travel by passengers in coaches earmarked for Divyang passengers and women in suburban trains.

Sumit Thakur, chief PRO, WR, said, “To curb the menace of unauthorised travelling and ensure safe travel for ladies and Divyang passengers, RPF launched a seven-day special drive. About 730 persons were arrested for unauthorised travelling in coaches earmarked for Divyang passengers and almost 200 persons were arrested for travelling in ladies coaches unauthorisedly.”

Meanwhile, CR have arrested 6,669 persons in Mumbai for travelling in Divyang coaches from whom they collected fines of 12.95 lakh from April to September this year. In the entire CR jurisdiction, which is spread across three to four states, the authorities made 7,782 arrests under section 155 of the Indian Railway Act during the same period.

“The RPF has launched various operations aimed at ensuring that passengers are protected and keep a check on unauthorised travel in compartments earmarked for disabled persons,” Shivraj Manaspure, chief PRO, CR, said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out