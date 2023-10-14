Seven-day special drive: 140 persons arrested daily for travelling in Divyang, ladies’ compartments

Mumbai: During a special drive from October 5 to 11, around 140 persons were arrested daily in the Central and Western lines for allegedly travelling in Divyang coaches of local trains. According to Central Railway (CR) data, from April to September, 36 persons were arrested each day for the same crime. HT Image

Crowding inside local trains is increasing by the day, and currently, 68-70 lakh commuters travel every day, which is short by 5-7 lakh as compared to pre-Covid numbers.

According to Western Railway (WR) authorities, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) launched a special drive for effective control of unauthorised travel by passengers in coaches earmarked for Divyang passengers and women in suburban trains.

Sumit Thakur, chief PRO, WR, said, “To curb the menace of unauthorised travelling and ensure safe travel for ladies and Divyang passengers, RPF launched a seven-day special drive. About 730 persons were arrested for unauthorised travelling in coaches earmarked for Divyang passengers and almost 200 persons were arrested for travelling in ladies coaches unauthorisedly.”

Meanwhile, CR have arrested 6,669 persons in Mumbai for travelling in Divyang coaches from whom they collected fines of ₹12.95 lakh from April to September this year. In the entire CR jurisdiction, which is spread across three to four states, the authorities made 7,782 arrests under section 155 of the Indian Railway Act during the same period.

“The RPF has launched various operations aimed at ensuring that passengers are protected and keep a check on unauthorised travel in compartments earmarked for disabled persons,” Shivraj Manaspure, chief PRO, CR, said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON