 Seven-year-old girl drowns in Vasai resort swimming pool
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Vasai resort swimming pool

ByMegha Sood
May 30, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Mumbai: A seven-year-old girl drowned in the swimming pool of HD Nava Resort at Rangaon in Vasai on Wednesday. According to Vasai police, the accident occurred around 1 pm. This is the second incident involving the drowning of a child in a Vasai resort in May.

The girl, identified as Sameeksha Jadhav from Bhandup, was visiting the resort with her grandmother and a group of 15 women for a day-long picnic. After spending the morning in the pool and water park, the group left for lunch around 1 pm. While they were queuing for lunch, Sameeksha sneaked back to the pool. With the lifeguards also at lunch, no one saw her re-enter the pool.

When Sameeksha’s grandmother noticed she was missing, she went to look for her. By then, Sameeksha had begun drowning and screamed for help. The lifeguards quickly rescued her from the pool, but she had already ingested water and fell unconscious.

The group, along with resort staff, rushed her to Cardinal Gracious Hospital in Vasai West, where she was declared dead.

Ranjeet Andhale, senior police inspector of Vasai police, stated that Sameeksha did not know how to swim. After her mother left, she had been living with her grandmother while her father stayed in the village. Her grandmother works as a domestic help. “We have registered a case of accidental death (ADR) and are investigating the matter. We are also reviewing the resort’s CCTV footage and recording statements from the staff and other visitors,” said Andhale.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Seven-year-old girl drowns in Vasai resort swimming pool
