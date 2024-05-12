Shadow fight of two north Maharashtra heavyweights in Shirdi

Shirdi: In Shirdi, one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Ahmednagar district which goes to polls on May 13, the contest on paper is between sitting MP Sadashiv Lokhande of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Bhausaheb Wakchaure of Shiv Sena (UBT). On ground, however, it is the fight between two heavyweight politicians – revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil from the BJP and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat. HT Image

The two senior politicians have been at war for long over the control of Ahmednagar, a politically significant district in Maharashtra’s sugar belt which was recently renamed as Ahilya Nagar, after queen Ahilyadevi Holkar of Indore whose family was originally from Maharashtra. Both have been entrusted the responsibility of winning the Shirdi seat by their alliance partners. The assembly segments they represent – Shirdi (Vikhe-Patil) and Sangamner (Thorat) – are part of this Lok Sabha constituency, because of which it is also prestigious for them to win the elections.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In terms of strength, there is not much difference between the two sides – the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Of the six assembly segments in the constituency, each side is in power in three segments. Shirdi is with the BJP while Akole and Kopargaon are represented by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. On the other side, Congress represents two assembly segments, Sangamner and Shirampur, while the third is represented by Shankarrao Gadakh, an ally of Shiv Sena (UBT).

The constituency is located in the sugarcane belt in north Maharashtra. Areas like Kopargaon, Nevasa, Shrirampur and Sangamner have lush green sugarcane fields while some pockets are plagued by water scarcity. It also has the popular temple town of Shirdi.

Like in most of north Maharashra, onion farmers in Shirdi have expressed their unhappiness with the central government’s decision to impose 40% duty on onion exports. A drop in milk procurement prices is also adding to dissent among farmers. Maratha reservation is yet another issue that could influence the outcome of the election.

The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes. Shiv Sena candidate Lokhande, who is seeking his third term, was a BJP MLA earlier. In 2014, he contested from Shirdi on a (undivided) Shiv Sena ticket and defeated Wakchaure, then sitting MP. Re-elected in 2019, he is now facing Wakchaure who had defeated Dalit leader Ramdas Athawale in 2009 while contesting on a Shiv Sena ticket.

Wakchaure joined the Congress ahead of the 2014 elections but lost to Lokhande, who sided with chief minister Shinde during the split in Shiv Sena last year. Uddhav Thackeray then readmitted Wakchaure, who had earned a name as the administrator of the Shirdi temple trust. Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has fielded Utkarsha Rupawate, who was earlier associated with Congress.

Wakchaure insists that he will win the election easily. “Everybody knows Lokhande is a non-performing MP. He did not raise the issues of the constituency,” said Wakchaure. “I don’t have to do much as people themselves have taken over this election. Farmers are angry with the government for not doing anything as prices of onion and milk nosedived,” he added.

Lokhande too said he was confident of winning and completing a hat-trick. “I am confident of the support of my voters. Our governments at the Centre and in state have taken several decisions that would help me. We resolved the water crisis by clearing a ₹5,177 crore Nilwande irriagtion project which would help 184 villages. The Centre also lifted the export ban on onions after which prices have gone up and farmers would get the benefit.”

The influence of the two heavyweight politicians is clearly visible on the election. Their supporters are active on ground. The duo have been holding meetings with local leaders to involve them in the campaign. They have also been addressing rallies to ensure the victory of their candidates and the continuation of their influence within their respective parties as well as in the region. They are also engaged in a bitter war in the adjoining Ahmednagar constituency, where Vikhe-Patil’s son Sujay is seeking his second term on a BJP ticket opposite NCP (SP) candidate Nilesh Lanke. Thorat has thrown his weight behind Lanke as Sujay’s defeat would mean a setback for the Vikhe-Patil clan.

“The two politicians have been at loggerheads, which reflects in every election in the district, be it for the zilla parishad, cooperative sugar factories, district cooperative bank, assembly or Lok Sabha,” said Mumbai based political analyst Padmabhushan Deshpande, who hails from Sangamner.

“In the backdrop of political upheaval in Maharashtra, the current election has gained significance. As such, winning both seats in the district would be very important for both of them,” said Deshpande.