MUMBAI: Cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar on Tuesday directed the authorities to conduct an “objective assessment” of unauthorised constructions and other structures, including graves and dargahs, in and around Shivneri Fort and take appropriate action. Shivneri is the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Shelar instructs agencies to act against unauthorised structures near Shivneri Fort

Shivneri Fort has often been in the news for the allegedly illegal encroachments on its turf. This time, the issue was dredged up by BJP politician Kirit Somaiya, who visited the area and claimed that a new dargah had come up near Shivaji’s birthplace. Terming it “land jihad”, Somaiya warned the administration to demolish it within seven days or face a protest.

Following this, Shelar held a review meeting on Tuesday which was attended by the district collector, superintendent of police, officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the state archaeology department, the tehsildar and the sub-divisional police officer. Pointing out that Shivneri Fort was a World Heritage Site, as well as a historical one, Shelar said that the authorities needed to act. The concerned authorities were told to ensure that no unauthorised construction or structure was erected within the protected and buffer zones of the heritage site.

The Pune district administration was directed to prepare an objective report on the period in which the graves, dargahs and other structures in the fort area were constructed, based on revenue records, available historical documents and modern technology. Shelar also directed the authorities to conclusively verify whether these structures existed from an earlier period or were constructed in recent times.

ASI officials were ordered to conduct an on-site inspection of the Shivneri area and submit a report on whether the concerned structures violated the regulations applicable to the buffer zone of the World Heritage Site.

Shelar directed all the agencies to treat matters related to the conservation of Shivneri’s heritage with the utmost seriousness and undertake coordinated action. In cases where structures were found to be unauthorised, he said, notices had to be issued as per the applicable rules, followed by a review within seven days and further necessary action.