Shell out 6 lakh for 0001 number plate: transport department proposal

Residents of Mumbai, Thane, Pune and other cities may have to pay ₹6 lakh to get their favourite number, 1, as their car registration number, a draft notification by the state transport department has proposed. Owners of two-wheelers may have to shell out ₹1 lakh for this number plate.

The Maharashtra Transport Department has proposed to hike the charges for VIP registration numbers, like 0001, by 50%. The current rates for this VIP number are ₹3 lakh for four wheelers and ₹50,000 for two wheelers across Maharashtra.

However, given the number’s popularity in specific districts, which also includes Raigad, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Kolhapur and Nashik, car vehicle owners may have to pay ₹6 lakh for this number, while residents in other parts of the state, will be required to pay ₹5 lakh, the notification dated September 15 stated.

The transport department has more than 200 VIP numbers, and charges vehicle owners extra if they wish to use one of these numbers.

“The numbers have been divided in seven categories based on popularity. The most preferred number series is 0001 especially in areas like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Kolhapur and Nashik districts,” an officer from the Regional Transport Department said.

The second category of numbers includes 0009, 0099, 0786, 0999 and 9999. At present, vehicle owners across the state have to pay ₹1.50 lakh and ₹20,000 to obtain these numbers for their four-wheelers and two-wheelers, respectively. The notification proposes to increase these rates to ₹2.50 lakh for four wheelers and ₹50,000 for two wheelers, across the state.

If a vehicle owner wishes to use a specific registration series within any of these numbers, the hike will still stand at three times the new amount, the draft notification states.

Citizens can submit suggestions and objections to the proposed fee structure by October 14.