Shinde appoints 6 observers for Kalyan

ByYogesh Naik, Anamika Gharat
Apr 09, 2024 08:00 AM IST

CM Shinde's son to contest from Kalyan despite opposition from local BJP leaders. Tensions eased after intervention of seniors for Modi's victory.

Mumbai: Despite opposition from local BJP leaders to Shiv Sena leader and chief minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde’s candidature from the Kalyan parliamentary seat, CM Shinde on Monday appointed six observers for the constituency.

The local BJP unit had been demanding that Shrikant Shinde contest from the neighbouring Thane Lok Sabha constituency, as the party had several MPs from Kalyan in the past. Relations between the BJP and Shiv Sena turned bitter following local BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad shooting leader of the Shinde-led Sena Mahesh Gaikwad at a police station in Ulhas Nagar. Local BJP leaders were also upset at being sidelined by Shrikant Shinde since his father became the chief minister.

Despite opposition from local BJP leaders, the chief minister had insisted Shrikant, a two term MP, would contest from Kalyan. Tension between the two allies peaked two days ago, when BJP office bearers and supporters of Gaikwad held a meeting and resolved not to work for Shrikant Shinde.

The deadlock was resolved with the intervention of seniors, said sources.

“Everything will happen smoothly. We will arrange a meeting to manage all this, because in the end, we want Modi to win,” said Kalyan BJP chief Nana Suryawanshi.

