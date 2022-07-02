Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Shinde chastises dancing MLAs
mumbai news

Shinde chastises dancing MLAs

Shinde held a meeting with his rebel camp MLAs early on Friday before returning to Mumbai, where he held meetings on Maharashtra’s weather situation
REbel MLAs dance in Goa on Thursday (PTI)
REbel MLAs dance in Goa on Thursday (PTI)
Updated on Jul 02, 2022 12:32 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PANAJI A day after their dance moves atop tables provoked angry reactions among a section of social media users, rebel Shiv Sena legislators sported a more sombre disposition with the group’s de facto spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar revealing that they were reprimanded by the “leader of the family” and chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Kesarkar, an MLA who represents Sawantwadi, said that after his return from Mumbai on Thursday night, the newly sworn-in chief minister asked the MLAs to behave in a “more mature fashion”.

“It is true that there has been some negative reaction and understandably so, that in the happiness of the moment, they may have behaved in a way that was not appropriate. But you must understand that these were MLAs who at one point were staring at disqualification. So, that was a release of jubilation,” Kesarkar said, adding that the leader of the family Eknath Shinde asked them to behave in a mature manner.

Shinde held a meeting with his rebel camp MLAs early on Friday before returning to Mumbai, where he held meetings on Maharashtra’s weather situation.

Speaking to reporters outside the Goa hotel, Shinde said that he was leaving for Mumbai to monitor the flood situation and said that his government’s first priority would be to make Maharashtra free of farmer suicides.

“I held a meeting of my MLAs in the morning. I am heading back to Mumbai because it has been raining a lot and we have called for a meeting of the disaster management committee to oversee the situation,” Shinde said.

“On the occasion of Krishi din, celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Vasantrao Naik, I announce that it will be my priority to do whatever it takes to make Maharashtra free of farmer suicides -- something that has been a black spot on this very agrarian state,” Shinde said adding that his government would support farmers beyond just farmer waivers or subsidies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

    Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate

    This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

  • Mahesh Choudhary, 45, went missing on April 4, 2007 and the case was registered five days later, after his son, Rakesh Choudhary, then 22, filed a missing complaint. (Representation purpose)

    Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait

    Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.

  • DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The addition of 89 new firefighting vehicles will help us improve our response time across Delhi”. (Photo by Amal KS /Hindustan Times)

    89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations

    The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.

  • Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI FILE)

    ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

    Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.

  • A MCD official said enforcement teams seized 689.01 kg of plastic items and issued 368 challans on Friday.

    Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics

    Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out