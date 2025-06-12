Shinde directs MMRDA to alter Borivali-Thane twin tunnel plan

THANE: In a major development, the unity of over 10,000 citizens in Mulla Baug forced the political leadership and administrative authorities to change the location of the Borivali-Thane twin tunnel opening at the Thane end. Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed MMRDA to extend the Thane-Borivali tunnel alignment by 225 metres up to the Satya Shankar wall instead of terminating it at Mulla Baug. (HT PHOTO)

The decision, aimed at easing the severe dust, noise, and traffic congestion in the residential area, came after repeated demands by the Project Affected People (PAP) Core Committee—a group that includes former MMRDA engineers and retired government officers. The committee had persistently advocated for environmentally responsible measures and alternatives, including underground construction and a safer muck disposal system.

On May 20, residents secured a crucial meeting with MMRDA officials at the authority’s BKC headquarters. Concerns raised during the meeting included increasing respiratory illnesses among residents—which they backed with medical proof—as well as the dangers of over 300 to 500 dumpers operating daily in the area. In response, MMRDA Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee committed to a revised plan and set June 15 as the deadline for its submission.

Ahead of the local body polls in Thane, political activity also took over, and NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad on Monday went to meet the Mulla Baug residents and extended his support to their demand.

On Tuesday, a high-level meeting was convened, chaired by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Also in attendance were Mukherjee, Thane MP Naresh Mhaske, Thane municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao, the Yuva Sena’s Nitin Landge and members of the Mullabaug Residents’ Association.

One of the major outcomes of the meeting was Shinde’s directive to MMRDA to extend the tunnel and also use an enclosed conveyor belt system to transport tunnel debris to minimise pollution and avoid clogging local roads. “The extension of the tunnel will increase the cost but MMRDA should bear the cost for the benefit of such a large population,” he said. The muck will now be carried from Mullabaug, elevated six metres above the ground, and taken directly to the Unipex Company premises. From there, it will be loaded into dumpers and transported to disposal sites in Palghar via the Ghodbunder route, bypassing residential neighbourhoods altogether.

To ensure timely execution, Shinde instructed MMRDA to appoint a nodal officer. He also directed officials to fast-track the acquisition of the Unipex land, which forms part of the proposed Development Plan (DP) road, essential to accommodate future population growth.

Nitin Singh, a member of the PAP committee, said, “We are happy with the decisions made by the deputy CM. The authorities finally listened to the health and safety concerns we have been raising for months. The conveyor system will greatly reduce pollution and traffic chaos.”

Over the past few months, residents had mounted pressure by placing banners on their buildings and maintaining constant communication with the authorities. Their persistence has finally yielded results. The residents have now requested Shinde to personally visit the site to monitor implementation, which he has agreed to.