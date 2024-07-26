 Shinde holds meeting with NHAI, says will visit highways after Aug 10 | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shinde holds meeting with NHAI, says will visit highways after Aug 10

ByYogesh Naik
Jul 26, 2024 06:34 AM IST

During the meeting, Shinde told NHAI officials that they must work in coordination with the respective district administration and the police to repair roads and clear traffic jams

Mumbai: Less than a week after HT highlighted the pitiable condition of the Mumbai-Nashik, Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Goa highways, chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday held two meetings with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and issued instructions regarding their repair and maintenance. The chief minister said he would personally visit the highways after August 10 to review the progress.

HT Image
HT Image

During the meeting, Shinde told NHAI officials that they must work in coordination with the respective district administration and the police to repair roads and clear traffic jams. He also asked officials to ensure that slip roads or diversions in patches where work is underway are of good quality, conforming with Indian Road Congress norms.

Shinde, who was earlier guardian minister for Thane district, is well-versed with problems on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, especially around the Bhiwandi bypass, which is being widened to accommodate eight lanes, up from the current four lanes. The area also comes under the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, from where his son was elected as MP in the recently held polls.

Anshumali Shrivastava, chief engineer with NHAI, assured a quick resolution of problems pertaining to the Mumbai-Nashik highway, saying the authority had now taken over the work of repair and maintenance.

“A bridge near Asangaon on the Mumbai-Nashik highway was demolished by the Railways and the reconstruction was delayed. This was causing huge traffic jams spread across kilometres. Finally, the NHAI has taken over the work,’’ said Shrivastava.

The engineer also claimed that maintenance work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway was delayed as some work for the Surya water pipeline was pending.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Shinde holds meeting with NHAI, says will visit highways after Aug 10
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On