Shinde slams Opposition on session’s last day, targets Uddhav over LoP demand

NAGPUR On the final day of the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, taking particular aim at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray without naming him directly. Dy CM Eknath Shinde (Hindustan Times)

Shinde said the Opposition had failed to raise any substantive public issues and was instead focused solely on demanding the post of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in both Houses. “The Opposition was too weak to raise any major issue. All they were interested in was claiming the LoP post,” he remarked, referring to the efforts of the Sena (UBT) and the Congress.

Drawing a contrast between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Shinde said the Opposition was obsessed with the “chair”, while the Mahayuti was driven by concern for the common people.

“It is unfortunate that the Opposition discussed nothing except the post of Leader of the Opposition throughout the session. It is not our fault if they do not have the required numbers. The people have given their mandate and it must be accepted,” he quipped.

On Friday, Thackeray had pressed for the immediate appointment of Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) in both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature before the on-going winter session concluded. He met Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde on Friday and submitted a memorandum urging swift action on the issue.

“It is on record that some members hardly participated for two hours during the week-long session and did not raise a single question,” Shinde said, in an apparent reference to Thackeray, a member of the Legislative Council who was present in Nagpur for only two days during the session.

Replying to the Opposition’s motion in the Legislative Council at the conclusion of the session, Shinde said some leaders had come to Nagpur merely for “sightseeing”. “They came and left without even sitting in the House for two hours,” he said.

Responding to demands for a farm loan waiver and an increase in benefits under the Ladki Bahin scheme, Shinde said decisions on those issues would be taken at the appropriate time. He reiterated that the Mahayuti government had promised a loan waiver for farmers in its manifesto and would fulfil that commitment. He also recited a popular dialogue to underline the government’s stand on the loan waiver, which loosely translated means, “Once I make a commitment, I do not even listen to myself.”

He further criticised Opposition leaders for speaking outside the House instead of participating in proceedings. “Some people come, tour and leave. I am not speaking about anyone personally, but there are members who do not ask a single question in the House,” he said, continuing his attack.

On the Ladki Bahin scheme, Shinde said the Opposition had predicted its failure, but it had proved successful. He also pointed out that some leaders had approached the court against the scheme. “The court gave them a fitting reply,” he said, while maintaining his offensive against the Opposition.