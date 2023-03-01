Shiv Sena chooses Bajoria as party whip, Oppn calls it “gimmick”

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has submitted a letter to the state Legislative Council’s deputy chairperson seeking Viplav Bajoria to be made the party’s chief whip in the Upper House, a move aimed at further cornering the faction led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray. Soon after, Bajoria said that Uddhav Thackeray, too, will have to follow the whip. Mumbai, India - February 28, 2023: MLC Viplove Gopikishan Bajoria interacts with the media as he arrives during the second day of Budget Session, at Vidhan Bhavan, Nariman Point, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

After Bajoria jumped ship on Monday, both factions again locked horns on Tuesday. After the letter, Bajoria said he will follow the party decision and all MLCs, including Uddhav Thackeray, will have to follow it.

“CM Shinde has appointed me as the whip. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has given a clear order and everyone, including Uddhav Thackeray, will have to follow the rules. The party will decide and I will issue whips based on that. There is no pressure on me.” Bajoria said.

Reacting to Bajoria’s warning, Thackeray-faction group leader in council Anil Parab ruled out the claim. “Bajoria can not issue whip to all of us and it’s not mandatory for us. If he tries to do it and take action, we will go to the Supreme Court,” he said.

The development has irked the Opposition, which claimed that the appointment was invalid as the Shinde faction has no supporters except the Bajoria in the legislative council.

“In council, all MLCs of Shiv Sena have submitted the affidavits in support of Thackeray. CM Shinde’s letter appointing Bajoria is invalid. It is nothing but a political gimmick,” said Ambadas Danve, leader of the opposition in the council.

In council, a total of 13 MLC belong to Shiv Sena, including Uddhav Thackeray, however, out of 13, only Bajoria has joined hands with CM Shinde.

Meanwhile, Neelam Gorhe, deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council, refused to act immediately and said the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

“MLA Bharat Gogawale has given me a letter from CM Shinde asking for appointing Viplav Bajoria as party whip,” said Gorhe. “However, on February 23, I received a letter from Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray. He has also appointed a whip, group leader and deputy leader.”

She added that officials will analyse the letter and based on the apex court’s decision, they will act.