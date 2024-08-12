Shiv Sena MP alleges Thackeray met with Gupta brother, calls for inquiry

Naresh Ganpat Mhaske, a first-time MP from the Thane constituency (Twitter/@nareshmhaske)

Mumbai: Naresh Mhaske, a Shiv Sena Member of Parliament from Thane, has alleged that Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena UBT, met with one of the Gupta brothers implicated in a multi-billion-rupee scam in South Africa. Mhaske is now calling for a formal inquiry into the matter.

According to Mhaske, the Gupta brothers stand accused of orchestrating a massive financial fraud in South Africa. He claims that one of the Guptas travelled to Delhi and had a half-hour meeting with Thackeray at Sena MP Sanjay Raut's house.

The Thane MP suggested that to prevent disclosure of this meeting, CCTV cameras around Raut's residence in Delhi might have been turned off. He has urged investigation agencies to examine footage from nearby road cameras to clarify the situation.

Mhaske also questioned whether Thackeray's recent meeting is related to potential election funding from the Gupta brothers. He emphasised the need for transparency regarding the nature of Thackeray's interaction with the controversial figures.

"The specifics of Thackeray's meeting with the Gupta brothers should be made public," Mhaske said. He also raised concerns about the identity of individuals who visited Raut's bungalow on the evening of 7 August in a tinted glass car.

Criticising Thackeray's recent visit to Delhi, Mhaske suggested it was an attempt to secure the position of Chief Minister from the Congress high command, despite Congress allegedly rejecting his request.

In response to these allegations, Sachin Ahir, deputy leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), said, "There is no authenticity to the statement. Mhaske is an MP of a ruling front and all agencies are with them. They could have investigated before making claims."

The controversy adds another layer of complexity to the already fraught political landscape in Maharashtra, as allegations of impropriety continue to swirl around key political figures.