Shiv Sena’s Sada Sarvankar adamant on contesting from Mahim

A defiant Sada Sarvankar says he will file his nomination for the Mahim seat on Tuesday, disregarding the Shiv Sena’s instructions to withdraw from the race. The Sena had decided to withdraw Sarvankar in a show of support to Amit Thackeray, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate and son of party chief Raj Thackeray. Mumbai, India - July 18, 2022: CM Eknath Shinde interacts with media along with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Dada Bhuse, Sada Sarvankar and Pratap Sarnaik after casting their votes for the Presidential elections, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, July 18, 2022. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

The MNS had unconditionally supported the National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year. It has also refrained from fielding a candidate against Sena chief and chief minister, Eknath Shinde, in the Panchapakhadi constituency in Thane for the upcoming assembly polls.

To return the favour, the Sena and its alliance partner in the Mahayuti coalition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have instructed Sarvankar to withdraw from the race. However, Sarvankar, the sitting MLA from Mahim and also chairperson of the Siddhivinayak Temple trust, is adamant on contesting. “I have been a corporator for three terms and represented Mahim as MLA for three terms. I am going to file my nomination on Tuesday,’’ said Sarvankar on Monday.

A senior Sena leader said that in exchange for withdrawing from the fray, Sarvankar has been promised a berth as an MLC by his party. The Sena would also get his term as Siddhivinayak temple trust chairperson enhanced, and a ticket for his son Samadhan in the civic elections. Denying he was offered these inducements, Sarvankar said, “I have not received any offer from my party, nor any request from the MNS.’’ MNS leader Avinash Abhyankar said there was no question of approaching the Sena at this stage.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded its Vibhag Pramukh Mahesh Sawant for the Mahim seat. Should Sarvankar remain in the race, a three-cornered contest would divide the Marathi votes in the constituency. It consists largely of Marathi-speaking areas and extends from Mahim to Prabhadevi. It also includes Shivaji Park, where Raj Thackeray resides.