Shiv Sena shifts Dussehra rally venue to NESCO

MUMBAI: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has decided to shift the venue of their Dussehra rally from Azad Maidan, which is muck-ridden, to NESCO in Goregaon East. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has chosen to hold its Dussehra rally on Thursday at Shivaji Park, which is also waterlogged due to recent rains.

This year’s rally is crucial as both parties prepare for a showdown in the upcoming Mumbai civic polls. Speaking at a press conference, Shinde said he had shifted the venue to NESCO, which will only be attended by workers from Mumbai and the MMR region, while those from flood-hit areas will work there.

Shinde had initially chosen Azad Maidan and begun preparations. The party installed three pumps to dewater the place, but the persistent sludge made the ground unusable for the rally. They had booked the NESCO and Shanmukhanda Hall and decided to go with NESCO, which is a closed, air-conditioned space.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is firm on holding the rally at Shivaji Park. Sena leader Anil Parab said, “We will hold the rally at Shivaji Park at all costs. We have prepared the Sainiks to face rain.”

There have been rumours that MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who is planning an alliance with his cousin Uddhav, may come to the Shivaji Park rally. But MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said, “I don’t think the question arises of Raj Thackeray saheb going to Shiv Sena UBT rally.”