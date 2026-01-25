4 Uddhav Sena corporators from Kalyan go 'missing' amid defection concerns, party files complaint

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, “We filed a complaint with the police as our corporators are missing. We will put up posters in the KDMC. They were elected on our symbol. They are traitors and chose a different path 24 hours after their victory.”

The Sena (UBT) has 11 corporators in the KDMC. Of these, only seven have formally registered as a group with the Konkan divisional commissioner. Reports suggest that two corporators are in touch with the Shinde-led Sena, while two others are currently not traceable. The latter two are likely to go back to the MNS, having contested on the Sena (UBT) symbol due to local political equations.

The move comes as the Shiv Sena closes in on a majority in the 122-member KDMC with the support of five corporators from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The Shinde faction currently has 53 corporators, while its ally at the state level, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has 50. With the backing of the five MNS corporators and the four missing Sena (UBT) corporators, the Shiv Sena can touch the majority mark of 62 in the KDMC.

Mumbai: The political tussle in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) intensified on Saturday after the Shiv Sena (UBT) lodged a police complaint over four of its corporators who are allegedly untraceable, amid claims that they may switch allegiance to the Eknath Shinde -led Shiv Sena.

A complaint was lodged at the Kolsewadi police station by local Sena (UBT) leader Sharad Patil. According to party leaders, the corporators who are not contactable are Madhur Mhatre, Kirti Dhone, Rahul Kot and Swapnil Kene. However, a senior Thane police officer said no missing persons case had been registered, as the corporators were believed to have acted of their own free will.

The developments have led to a tussle in both camps—the ruling Mahayuti as well as the Thackeray brothers. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has already expressed its unhappiness over the MNS supporting the Shinde-led Sena. A senior MNS leader said the party leadership had conveyed to Sena (UBT) leaders that had the MNS not backed the Shinde faction, its corporators would have defected to the party.

Meanwhile, in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the Shiv Sena has decided to sit in the Opposition. Of the 95 seats in the MBMC, the BJP has won 78, the Congress 13 and the Shiv Sena three.

Muzaffar Hussain, senior vice-president of the Maharashtra Congress, said that three corporators of the Shiv Sena are originally from the Congress. “We and the Shiv Sena will be in the Opposition,” he said.