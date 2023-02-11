Shopkeeper on the run after cheating Navy officers of lakhs of rupees

Mumbai: The police have launched a manhunt for an alleged fraud, accused of having cheated one retired and two serving officers with the Indian Navy of lakhs of rupees.

According to the Cuffe Parade police, the accused has been identified as Ramesh Kushwaha, who ran a computer centre in the Naval Officers Residential Area (NOFRA). The police said that the complaint was registered by Trishma Rana (41), whose husband Dineshsingh is a commander with the Indian Navy currently posted in Mumbai.

“The Ranas moved to Mumbai from Cochin in 2012 and became acquainted with Kushwaha over frequent visits to the shop where he worked. In October 2021, Kushwaha visited the Ranas at their residence and told them that he received a contract to start a dairy products store in NOFRA. Kushwaha added that he needed money for the deposit and interior work of the shop, and asked for a loan of ₹6 lakh,” said an officer with the Cuffe Parade police station.

The police officer added that the Ranas lent him the amount, and he promised that he would pay them back in instalments as soon as the shop was up and running. In subsequent interactions, when the Ranas asked him about the shop, Kushwaha allegedly said that the paperwork was under process and that it would be complete soon.

“In June 2022, the Ranas saw that the computer centre had been replaced by another store, and made inquiries, after which they learned that Kushwaha had suddenly shut shop a week earlier and disappeared. The couple then made inquiries with NOFRA authorities, and were told that no dairy products shop, as claimed by him, had been sanctioned at all,” the officer added.

The Ranas then asked around and found that another serving commander, as well as a retired Naval officer, had also been similarly cheated by Kushwaha for varying amounts. They then submitted an application to the Cuffe Parade police on January 11 this year, which was converted to an FIR on Thursday.

Confirming the development, senior police inspector Rajendra Ranmale, Cuffe Parade police station said, “We have registered an FIR for cheating and criminal breach of trust under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are trying to trace and arrest the accused. We will also be recording statements from the other two victims so that the total value of the swindled money can be ascertained.”