Navi Mumbai: The city of Navi Mumbai witnessed a peaceful demonstration on Sunday as environmentalists and nature lovers formed a ‘silent human chain’ to urge the Maharashtra government to declare the 30-acre wetlands near Nerul, frequented by flamingos, as a conservation reserve. The event, organised on the occasion of World Wetlands Day, took place near the DPS Flamingo Lake, drawing attention to the urgent need for wetland preservation. Silent human chain calls for protection of Nerul’s flamingo wetlands

The silent protest comes in the wake of a December RTI revelation that a nine-member committee, appointed by the state’s mangrove cell, had recommended that the lake be designated as a conservation reserve. However, nearly six months after the recommendation, the proposal remains in limbo while the lake continues to suffer from environmental degradation. “The forum will do everything within its means to have the lake restored and maintained as a conservation reserve,” affirmed Sandeep Sareen, an activist from the Navi Mumbai Environmental Preservation Society (NMEPS).

Echoing similar concerns, NatConnect Foundation director BN Kumar emphasised the urgency of government intervention. “The matter is still awaiting sanctions from the state while issues concerning the blocking of intertidal water and the resultant impact on flamingos continue. The human chain is intended to draw the authorities’ attention. Our message is loud and clear: this wetland must be cleaned up immediately, and the intertidal water flow must be restored.”

Former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Sandeep Naik, who attended the event, lauded the efforts of the participants and pledged to take the matter up with the appropriate authorities. “The Supreme Court has ruled that intertidal wetlands must be protected, and the area up to the high tide line must be conserved. Similarly, a high-level committee appointed by the State Forest Ministry has mandated that wetlands be declared conservation reserves. Both these factors apply to DPS Flamingo Lake, and I will ensure that this is brought to the notice of the authorities,” he asserted.

Rather than raising slogans or causing any disruption, participants stood along the roadside holding placards with messages directed at passing motorists and pedestrians. The placards carried poignant slogans such as “Wetlands Are Not Wastelands,” “Don’t Kill Nature’s Beauty,” “Save Flamingo Homes – Our Wetlands,” “Protect Nature – It Will Protect You,” “Don’t Turn Pink Lake Into Red,” and “Flamingos Homeless in Flamingo City.”

Expressing deep concern over the ongoing destruction of the wetland, Kumar remarked, “It is tragic that despite Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL) committing to biodiversity conservation within the project periphery, wetlands such as DPS Flamingo Lake are being deliberately destroyed by vested interests.”

Looking ahead, activists plan to escalate their efforts by arranging a delegation to meet with Maharashtra’s Forest Minister, Ganesh Naik, to press for the official recognition and protection of DPS Flamingo Lake as part of Navi Mumbai’s rich biodiversity.

With flamingos being an integral part of the city’s ecological identity, conservationists remain steadfast in their mission to ensure that these crucial wetlands are preserved for future generations.