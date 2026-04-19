MUMBAI: At a time when the war in West Asia has triggered uncertainty over LPG supplies, an initiative with biogas in Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra is showing how an alternative source of fuel can be an option, for some consumers, at least. Sindhudurg’s biogas initiative offers relief amid LPG crisis

The experiment began in 2004, when Dr Prasad Deodhar started promoting biogas through the Bhagirath Gramvikas Pratishthan. In the early days, villagers were hesitant to use gas made from waste, along with financial challenges, lack of trained workers and delays in subsidies. However, continuous awareness campaigns, demonstrations and personal interaction helped build trust.

Now 9,007 biogas plants supply fuel to 276 villages in Sindhudurg, with the initiative reaching three other states as well. Villages such as Nivje, Ghavanale, Malgaon, Zarap, Pinguli, Nemle, Akeri-Humras, Wados-Gothos, Bibavane and Mangaon have seen large-scale adoption of biogas.

These households use food waste and animal waste, especially cow and buffalo dung, to produce cooking gas at home. Many families use just one LPG cylinder in an entire year, mainly during festivals, while most do not depend on LPG at all.

Called the ‘Blue Revolution’, for the blue flame of biogas stoves, the initiative has not only reduced dependence on LPG but presents a healthier fuel also because it signals a shift from traditional hearths to biogas, thus reducing smoke.

A study conducted before Covid by a team led by Dr Harshada Deodhar (not related to Dr Prasad Deodhar) found that women using biogas for over 10 years experienced lifestyle improvements. Many reported better health and more free time.

Narendra Kolte, sarpanch of Karul village, said he installed a biogas plant at his home eight years ago to inspire others. “I have five cows, so I use the waste to produce gas. Now around 40 families in our village use biogas. We hardly need LPG, except during festivals,” he said. He said the gram panchayat supports households in installing biogas plants, which also require little maintenance.

Bhavana Hongvadekar from Zarap village said she has been using biogas for more than a decade. “When I built my house, I converted the septic system into a biogas unit. We use food waste and even seafood waste. There is no wastage now,” she said.

Former sarpanch Kanyashree Mistry from Hirlok village said more than 50 homes in her village use biogas. “This is not just about LPG. It is about sustainable development. It benefits the environment and gives us energy at home,” she said.

Despite its success, Deodhar believes more support is needed. He said the number of new projects has slowed due to lack of subsidies and policy push. “The government has to feel the will to support this,” he said, adding that schemes like MGNREGA could help expand the use of biogas.

As LPG shortages continue to loom, Sindhudurg’s experience gives urban consumers something to think about. It demonstrates that sustainable, local solutions can provide long-term security.