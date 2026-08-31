Thane: A Marathi folk singer her associate have been booked for allegedly taking ₹20 lakh from a 27-year-old woman after promising government jobs for her and her husband at Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, police said. The woman approached Vitthalwadi police after her husband did not get the promised job and the duo allegedly refused to return the money, leading to a cheating case being registered against them. Singer, aide booked for allegedly duping woman of ₹20L over govt job

The accused are folk singer Nisha Bhagat and her associate Anil Ahire. Police suspect that some staff members of Ulhasnagar Central Hospital may also have been involved in the alleged job-for-money arrangement, although no hospital employee has been identified or booked so far.

According to the complaint filed by Sayali Chavan, her parents are singers and performers and Bhagat and Ahire had been regular visitors to their home. The two also performed with Chavan’s parents, and the families knew each other well.

Chavan alleged that the accused used the relationship to offer to arrange government jobs for her and her husband. They allegedly claimed to have contacts in government departments and told her that vacancies were available at Ulhasnagar Central Hospital.

Between March 23 and September 23, Chavan allegedly paid the duo ₹20 lakh. But the promised job did not materialise. When she asked for her money back, the accused allegedly refused.

Chavan has told police that she has proof of the transactions and a video that allegedly records a conversation about paying money for a job. She claimed that Bhagat can be heard in the video referring to two vacancies at the hospital and allegedly saying that a job could be secured for someone who paid.

The complaint has prompted police to examine whether anyone at the hospital was involved in the alleged arrangement. Police have not yet confirmed the identity or role of any hospital staff member.

Chavan also wrote to the state health minister, seeking an inquiry into the alleged job-for-money transactions at the hospital and intervention in the matter.

Chandrahas Godse, Senior Police Inspector, Vitthalwadi Police Station, told HT, “We have booked the accused under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. As the punishment for the offences is less than three years, we have issued notices to the accused to record their statements. No arrests have been made so far.”