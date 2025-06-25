MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set firm deadlines for two critical infrastructure projects in Mumbai - December 15 for the Bellasis Flyover and May 31, 2026, for the Sion Flyover. These timelines were confirmed by the additional municipal commissioner (projects), Abhijit Bangar, who directed all departments to expedite construction and ensure timely delivery. Sion and Bellasis flyovers to be completed by May 2026 and December 2025 respectively

The Sion Flyover, which connects Sion East and Sion West, is undergoing reconstruction under the BMC’s supervision. Bangar inspected the site on Monday and highlighted key timelines. By August 31, the pedestrian foot overbridge (FOB) on the southern side, which the railway department is currently constructing, is to be completed. After this, demolition of the southern portion of the old flyover and associated structures will begin. The girder installation will commence in two phases -- for the northern segment in November and the southern segment in January 2026.

Critical components such as the western approach road, which includes an underpass on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, have already seen significant progress. According to the schedule, construction of another underpass would begin on October 1, 2025, with the connecting roads to Dharavi and LBS Road targeted for completion by March 2026. The railway department is due to complete the work in its jurisdiction by May 15, 2026. This will allow the handover of all approach networks to the BMC. After this, the remaining eastern approach road is expected to finish within 15 days, i.e., May 31, 2026.

The Bellasis Flyover, which connects Tardeo to Nagpada and Mumbai Central Station, is also under accelerated development. Though its original completion deadline was April 2026, efforts are on to complete the project in December 2025.

Bangar emphasized that all encroachments obstructing the project, which includes 13 unspecified structures, are being removed after allocating alternative housing to those residing there. Additionally, a boundary wall of a nearby housing society that impedes the slip road will be cleared.

Twelve 36m-long steel girders are at the site to be launched in two overnight sessions -- six at a time -- after the necessary railway block is secured. By August 10, assembly and girder installation are expected to conclude. The work on the remaining pillar of the Western approach will then begin. Concreting and all other railway-related tasks are slated to be completed by September 14. Following that, approach roads will be finalized, leading to the entire flyover’s completion by December 15 this year.