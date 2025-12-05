Sion residents send BMC legal notice over cleaning of cycling track

Mumbai: Sion residents issued a legal notice to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday for failing to comply with an October 13 Bombay High Court directive to clear debris and garbage from a defunct cycling track on Flank Road and establish a regular cleaning mechanism for the site. Mumbai, India, May 08, 2025: Bad condition of the cycle track near Shanmukhananda Hall in the Sion area of Mumbai. Mumbai, India.May 08, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Payal Shah, a member of an active citizens’ group, United Societies of Sion, issued the notice on behalf of residents, warning that contempt proceedings will be initiated against the civic body if it continues to ignore the court’s order.

Shah had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the high court in September, seeking directions for the BMC to clear unauthorised dumping, debris, and garbage from the site, which she said was causing traffic congestion and obstructing emergency access for ambulances. She also requested that the land be restored for lawful public use as a pay-and-park facility.

While the BMC earlier planned to convert a portion of the defunct cycling track into a pay-and-park facility to ease traffic congestion in the area, the proposal was scrapped in July after officials pointed out that a 2006 high court order requires a 10-metre buffer on both sides of the Tansa water pipeline to remain free of encroachments or parked vehicles. The cycling track, built in 2020, runs along the pipeline.

Shah’s petition argued that due to the arbitrary discontinuation of the pay-and-park facility and the incomplete cycling track project, the track had become unsafe, encroached and unhygienic, causing severe public inconvenience, traffic congestion, and hardship to local residents, traders and commuters. The termination of the track’s cleaning and maintenance contract in December 2024 had led to the accumulation of waste, the PIL stated.

On October 13, the high court disposed of the PIL after directing the BMC to remove debris and garbage “at an early date” and to put in place a mechanism for regular cleaning. Nearly two months later, Shah claimed that the BMC had not acted on the order. “I immediately communicated the order to the civic authorities, but despite repeated reminders, no action has been taken,” she said.

Shah alleged that the BMC has “willfully and knowingly” disregarded the court’s directive. It has neither cleared the accumulated waste nor appointed anyone to monitor routine maintenance, she added. The continued inaction, she claimed, has caused public inconvenience and violated residents’ fundamental right to a clean and safe environment.

Her legal notice gives the civic body seven days to comply with the high court’s order. Failing this, she said she will proceed with contempt action, holding the responsible officials liable for the consequences.

HT reached out to an officer from the BMC’s F North ward, which covers Sion, for a comment but did not get a response till the time of going to press.