Sitaram Kunte appointed as new Maharashtra chief secretary
Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sitaram Kunte has been appointed as the chief secretary of Maharashtra on Saturday. Kunte, who belongs to the 1985 batch, was serving as the additional chief secretary (home).
Kunte, who has graduated in economics and studied statistic and management, has 26 years of experience in handling public administration.
In his career, Kunte has held several key posts in the Maharashtra government. His most known tenure was municipal commissioner of Mumbai between 2012-15. He has handled finance, planning and environment departments among others.
He has also served as the managing director of the Maharastra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).
Kunte faced controversy during his tenure as Mumbai civic chief over the development plan (DP) 2034, which was ridden with errors when released in 2015.
Kunte was in the zone of consideration when Sanjay Kumar was appointed as chief secretary in June last year. Kumar is set to retire on February 28.
Kunte will get eight months as chief secretary.
Kunte was believed to be the top contender for the post after his batchmate Praveen Pardeshi, took up responsibility as a global program coordinator at the United Nations Institute of Training and Research (UNITR) in Geneva, Switzerland in August last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Despite renovation, Thane stadium still not the ideal sports ground
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalyan-Dombivli civic body appoints agency to study sewer lines in city limits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
189 new Covid cases in Kalyan, Dombivli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crocodile warning board to keep people away from Navi Mumbai creek
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees over 8,000 Covid-19 cases for 4th day in a row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sitaram Kunte appointed as new Maharashtra chief secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre’s new social media regulations dictatorial: Maharashtra IT minister Satej Patil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic effect: Maharashtra issues guidelines to tackle learning losses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RT-PCR samples now tested at Mumbai airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 impact: Social sciences students stare at bleak placement season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 3 YouTubers held for uploading obscene videos, molesting girls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC refuses 6-year-old’s custody to his ‘poor’ biological parents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MTDC plans crocodile safari in Powai lake, seeks Mumbai civic body nod
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts condemn appointment of RSS affiliate for implementation of NEP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: BMC files police complaint against 3 more marriage halls for flouting Covid-19 rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox