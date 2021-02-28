IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sitaram Kunte appointed as new Maharashtra chief secretary
Sitaram Kunte. (Hindustan Times)
Sitaram Kunte. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Sitaram Kunte appointed as new Maharashtra chief secretary

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sitaram Kunte has been appointed as the chief secretary of Maharashtra on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:07 AM IST

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sitaram Kunte has been appointed as the chief secretary of Maharashtra on Saturday. Kunte, who belongs to the 1985 batch, was serving as the additional chief secretary (home).

Kunte, who has graduated in economics and studied statistic and management, has 26 years of experience in handling public administration.

In his career, Kunte has held several key posts in the Maharashtra government. His most known tenure was municipal commissioner of Mumbai between 2012-15. He has handled finance, planning and environment departments among others.

He has also served as the managing director of the Maharastra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Kunte faced controversy during his tenure as Mumbai civic chief over the development plan (DP) 2034, which was ridden with errors when released in 2015.

Kunte was in the zone of consideration when Sanjay Kumar was appointed as chief secretary in June last year. Kumar is set to retire on February 28.

Kunte will get eight months as chief secretary.

Kunte was believed to be the top contender for the post after his batchmate Praveen Pardeshi, took up responsibility as a global program coordinator at the United Nations Institute of Training and Research (UNITR) in Geneva, Switzerland in August last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The renovated Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
The renovated Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
mumbai news

Despite renovation, Thane stadium still not the ideal sports ground

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Three years since the Dadoji Konddev Stadium has been shut for renovation, sportspersons from Thane and nearby cities are left without a proper place to practice
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde assured to come up with an effective solution with the help of experts and solve the issue of green weeds growing in the river. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde assured to come up with an effective solution with the help of experts and solve the issue of green weeds growing in the river. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
mumbai news

Kalyan-Dombivli civic body appoints agency to study sewer lines in city limits

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:57 AM IST
In the wake of the demand to make the Ulhas and Waldhuni rivers pollution, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has appointed a private agency to study all the sewer lines meeting the water bodies in KDMC limits
READ FULL STORY
Close
An antigen test being done in Kalyan. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
An antigen test being done in Kalyan. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
mumbai news

189 new Covid cases in Kalyan, Dombivli

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:48 AM IST
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has managed to complete 99 per cent of the first dose of vaccination for health workers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Warning sign for crocodile at Nerul creek. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Warning sign for crocodile at Nerul creek. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Crocodile warning board to keep people away from Navi Mumbai creek

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Following the rescue of a crocodile from the pond behind Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in Belapur, the corporation has put up boards at the Sector 6 creek adjoining Palm Beach Road in Nerul, warning people to stay away from the water
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees over 8,000 Covid-19 cases for 4th day in a row

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 8,623 new Covid-19 infections, taking the count to 2,146,777. It also recorded 51 deaths, taking the toll to 52,092
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sitaram Kunte. (Hindustan Times)
Sitaram Kunte. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Sitaram Kunte appointed as new Maharashtra chief secretary

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sitaram Kunte has been appointed as the chief secretary of Maharashtra on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
(AP)
(AP)
mumbai news

Centre’s new social media regulations dictatorial: Maharashtra IT minister Satej Patil

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Maharashtra minister of state for information technology (IT) Satej Patil on Saturday criticised the Central government’s regulations for social media platforms such as Facebook or Twitter and over-the-top (OTT) players such as content streaming platforms, calling them “dictatorial” and a threat to democracy and freedom of expression
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker sanitises a classroom at a college in Mumbai. (HT FILE)
A worker sanitises a classroom at a college in Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Pandemic effect: Maharashtra issues guidelines to tackle learning losses

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:00 AM IST
With schools in the state remaining shut for nearly 10 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra education department has issued guidelines for addressing concerns about loss of learning over these months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Healthcare worker collects swab samples of Govandi residents. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Healthcare worker collects swab samples of Govandi residents. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

RT-PCR samples now tested at Mumbai airport

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Passengers undergoing the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) may be able to get their tests results quicker
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai. (HT FILE)
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Covid-19 impact: Social sciences students stare at bleak placement season

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Students from social sciences courses in the city are facing a bleak placement season this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai: 3 YouTubers held for uploading obscene videos, molesting girls
Mumbai: 3 YouTubers held for uploading obscene videos, molesting girls
mumbai news

Mumbai: 3 YouTubers held for uploading obscene videos, molesting girls

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:53 PM IST
City cyber police has arrested three YouTubers for allegedly creating obscene and vulgar prank videos in public places in Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC refuses 6-year-old’s custody to his ‘poor’ biological parents

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:52 PM IST
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court (HC) on Friday upheld a family court order, refusing to grant custody of a six-year-old boy to his poor biological parents, observing that the interests of the child will be best served by continuing him with his rich adoptive parents, a childless couple from Nagpur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The plan is to have barges that will allow citizens to sail around Powai lake that is home to several crocodiles. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
The plan is to have barges that will allow citizens to sail around Powai lake that is home to several crocodiles. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

MTDC plans crocodile safari in Powai lake, seeks Mumbai civic body nod

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:51 PM IST
As part of its initiative to boost tourism in the city, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has sought a nod by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to start crocodile safari boating in Powai lake
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Experts condemn appointment of RSS affiliate for implementation of NEP

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Scientists and researchers from various institutes have raised objections over the decision of the ministry of education to appoint Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal to a Niti Aayog committee for implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).
READ FULL STORY
Close
A BMC marshal penalizes a commuter for violation of Covid-19 protocol at Dadar Market. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A BMC marshal penalizes a commuter for violation of Covid-19 protocol at Dadar Market. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: BMC files police complaint against 3 more marriage halls for flouting Covid-19 rules

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday night lodged a police complaint against three more marriage halls in the Bandra area for flouting Covid-19 rules
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac