Six drug suppliers arrested, drugs worth 1.51cr seized

MUMBAI: In two separate operations, crime branch busted an interstate gang, seized 2.6 kilograms of high-quality Kashmiri charas and 120 grams MD total worth ₹1.51 crore and arrested six drug peddlers. The raid was conducted in the Byculla and Mahim area and apart from contraband police also seized cash ₹22 lakhs during the second operation at Mahim. HT Image

First operation, led by the Bandra unit, unfolded during routine patrolling in Byculla East. Two suspicious individuals, Haji Abdul Rehman, 68, and Sartaj Ahmed Mumtaj Mansuri, 45, were intercepted. A search revealed 1.800 kilograms of Kashmiri charas in their possession. Upon interrogation, the duo disclosed information about a third associate, Kailash Deepak Kanojia, 45, who was subsequently apprehended with 800 grams of Kashmiri charas. The gang, operating under the guise of selling walnuts, sourced the charas from Jammu and Kashmir. said deputy commissioner of police Prakash Jadhav of the ANC. Rehman, a resident of Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir, ran the racket with his associates Mansuri and Kanojia, both residing in Mumbai. This gang runs a drug business in the guise of selling walnuts. Kanojia has a tailoring shop in Mumbai.The drug peddlers procured the high-quality Kashmiri charas from Jammu and Kashmir.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The modus operandi of crime accused Rehman who in the pretext of bringing walnuts from Jammu Kashmir hides the high-quality Kashmiri charas in walnut bags and sells them in Mumbai with the help of his associates. The accused were questioned and their network was studied it was learnt that the ANC Worli unit had earlier arrested Rehman in two NDPS cases with seizure of 55 Kg Charas. He came on bail on medical grounds and started supplying charas again. In depth investigation to trace out other crucial Interstate members is underway. All three were arrested under the NDPS act. Police kept watch on his movement as he was previously accused and learnt that he was frequently visiting Mumbai and was in touch with his two associates, said Jadhav.

In the second operation, the Azad Maidan Unit targeted the Mahim area, leading to the arrest of Fahad Shabbirali Shaikh, 30. Shaikh, found in suspicious circumstances, was found in possession of 120 grams of MD worth ₹25 lakh. Further investigation revealed that Shaikh sourced the MD from the 2 Taki areas in Mumbai. The subsequent arrests of Firoj Abdul Shakur Sayyad, 29, and Abdul Samad Imran Khan, 22, followed. During a search at Khan’s residence, police seized ₹22 lakhs in cash. The trio was arrested under the NDPS Act.