News / Cities / Mumbai News / Six held from Gujarat for looting 4.05 cr from south Mumbai establishment

Six held from Gujarat for looting 4.05 cr from south Mumbai establishment

PTI |
Dec 11, 2023 10:01 PM IST

Six held from Gujarat for looting ₹4.05 cr from south Mumbai establishment

Four persons entered KDM Enterprises on Sunday and carried out the loot after tying up two employees, he said.

The accused were arrested by a team of the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station within 30 hours of the crime and all the looted cash has been recovered, the official said.

"Technical analysis carried out as part of the probe showed the accused had fled to Gujarat. A police team left for the neighbouring state and arrested six persons for alleged involvement in the crime," he informed.

A case under sections 454, 392, 341 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was lodged in LT Marg police station after the crime, he said.

