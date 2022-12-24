Six, including 3 minors, arrested for assaulting 15-year-old girl

Mumbai: Six men, including three minor boys, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. As per the police, one of the boys took the girl to a room under the pretext of celebrating a friend’s birthday. While four of them were smoking and listening to music, the other two allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The police have booked the accused for gang rape on a girl under sixteen years and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. As per the police, since the girl is a minor, they have also booked the other four in the case, as they allowed their friends to sexually assault her.

The incident took place on Thursday night. One of her male friends asked the girl to join them for a friend’s birthday party. She, accordingly, sat on his Honda Activa scooter.

“He then took her to a chawl where his other five friends were present. They then took her to a loft where she was sexually assaulted by two of them. Out of the two, one is a minor boy,” said a police officer.

The other four were sitting down and listening to music and smoking, added the police officer. A neighbour whose sleep was disturbed by the loud music, suspected some wrongdoing, as a lot of smoke was coming from the house.

“He wanted to sleep but was disturbed due to the music and therefore called the police control room and reported the nuisance. When the police reached the spot, the girl immediately informed them about the incident,” said a police officer.

“We have arrested all the six persons who were present in the house. Three of them are minors. We have got the police custody remand of the three majors till December 30, whereas the minor boys were sent to Dongri Children’s Home,” said a police officer.