Six Sudanese nationals arrested for smuggling gold worth ₹5.38-cr
Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Customs on Saturday arrested six Sudanese nationals for allegedly trying to smuggle gold bars worth ₹5.38 crore into the country.
According to AIU officials, the incident occurred on Saturday evening at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, when 12 Sudanese nationals, who had come from Dubai, disembarked from an Emirates Airlines flight, and were attempting to pass through Customs.
“The group had not declared anything and were about to pass through the security check when one of them suddenly started running towards the exit. At the same time, five others started shouting and creating a ruckus solely aimed at obstructing the officials who tried to apprehend the first one,” said an AIU official.
The person who tried to run, however, was nabbed before he could escape the airport and was taken into custody. He was identified as Hassan Abdelwahab Hassan Ali Bahri, while the five others who tried to aid him were identified as Badreldin Elgaali Mahmad Hamza, Makwai Almeen Mohd Almaki, Omer Ali Gadalla Alhassan, Musab Ahmed Mohd Ahd and Omer Almin Mohd Elmaki.
“A search of Al Bahri’s person revealed that he was wearing a thick belt. It was taken off and examined and was found to be concealing 12 bars of gold, weighing one kilogram each, worth a total of ₹5.38 crore,” the officer said.
The six accused were subsequently arrested, while the other six were deported immediately. The arrested accused were produced in the Esplanade Court on Sunday and have been remanded in judicial custody, officials said.
“We have sought their travel history so that we can check whether they might have similarly smuggled gold into the country using the same or different methods in the past,” the officer added.
Five youth killed in car crash in Una
Dharamshala Five people were killed when the car in which they were travelling fell into fields after hitting a pole at Kuthar Kalan village near district headquarters Una on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Rajan Jaswal and Amal, residents of Saloh village in Haroli subdivision, Vishal Chaudhary of Majara village in Una subdivision, Simranjit Singh from Hazipur in Rupnagar district of Punjab and Anup Singh hailing from Jhalera village in Una.
Man injured in bear attack in Srinagar
Srinagar: A man was injured by a wild bear in the posh uptown area of Srinagar triggering a massive hunt by the wildlife authorities in the city on Sunday. The animal, along with a cub, was caught on a CCTV camera in the Jawahar Nagar area, prompting people to inform the police and wildlife department. An official of Rajbagh Police Station said that the bear attacked a man, in his 40s, in Rajbagh.
Youth arrested for rape of a minor, another held for abduction
The police said Sajad Ali Sofi of Gulshanbagh, Lal bazaar, was arrested for raping a minor girl in the same locality. “In this regard, an FIR No. 53/2022 under sections 376 of IPC and sections 3/4 of POCSO Act was registered at Lal Bazar police station,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet. The police said that another youth was arrested from Shalteng Srinagar on Saturday for the abduction of a girl.
TMC, BJP spar after bombs hurled at saffron rally in Cooch Behar, two injured
At least two men were injured when country-made bombs blasted during a rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi area on Sunday. The two men, who the BJP said were its members, are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. The BJP took out the rally to protest against the ruling Trinamool Congress that has been plagued by several raids by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Rise of last person, victory for neglected sections: Gulam Ali after being nominated to Rajya Sabha
Jammu Ecstatic over his nomination to the Rajya Sabha, Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader from Gujjar community Gulam Ali Khatana on Sunday said the decision reflects the rise of the last person and is a victory for the poor sections of the society. Khatana thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision and said he is working for the upliftment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
