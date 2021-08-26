South Mumbai's St Joseph Boarding School sealed after 22 test Covid positive

At least 22 students in a boarding school in South Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19 leading to the sealing of the school by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

Authorities said that they have sealed St Joseph Boarding School in Agripada as at least 16 people who were below 18 years of age tested positive for Covid-19. Four among these sixteen are below 12 years of age. These four were shifted to the Nair Pediatric Ward and the rest of the 12 have been shifted to Richardson and Cruddas Covid-19 facility for treatment. Six adults also have tested positive for Covid-19. Authorities have tested 95 people after some showed Covid-19 related symptoms.

Civic officials have confirmed that none of them were on oxygen support and are out of danger. The Mumbai civic body conducted RT-PCR tests at the school in Mumbai’s Agripada after students developed symptoms.

This comes amid apprehension that the next wave of the pandemic will affect children more, which scientists have dismissed saying that this speculation has no scientific backing.

