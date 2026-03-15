Mumbai, Creativity in governance lies in simple, practical ideas that improve people's lives, with humanity, positivity and equality at its core, Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday. SP chief bats for creativity in governance that solves problems, brings societal change

He was speaking at an interaction here on the theme of creative economy.

"Creativity is not limited to arts or culture but includes governance decisions that solve problems and bring positive change in society. Creativity is anything that makes society, humanity and the world better. If a decision increases positivity, brings equality and builds a constructive mindset, that is creativity," he said.

Citing his chief ministership, Yadav said small administrative reforms can lead to significant results, adding his aim will be to strengthen the health and manufacturing infrastructure if his party wins the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

"During the Kumbh Mela, a simple suggestion to place cooking gas cylinders inside sand pits reduced the risk of fire accidents. Sometimes a small reform can transform into a major public safety measure," he said.

Speaking about reforms in afforestation programmes, Yadav said officials were instructed not to plant the first sapling during plantation drives and ministers etc were urged to plant the last tree after the entire green belt had been developed, which ensured the plantation work was completed before any ceremonial photo opportunity.

Road durability problems in the Bundelkhand region were addressed through design changes since it was realised that roads were getting damaged due to water dripping from sand-laden trucks, leading to construction of RCC roads on the return lane where loaded trucks travelled and bitumen roads on the other side, he pointed out.

On promoting a creative economy, Yadav said, "Culture, handicrafts and films can significantly boost economic growth. During my government, policies were introduced to attract film production to Uttar Pradesh and provide opportunities to regional artists and filmmakers."

He cited filmmaker Yash Chopra as an example of how cinema can promote tourism, saying the director's films helped popularise Switzerland as a tourist destination. He also cited the introduction of flower-based Holi celebrations that created new economic opportunities for flower farmers.

His government strengthened the recognition for artists through Yash Bharati awards, which provided both financial awards and a monthly honorarium to distinguished artists and sportspersons, Yadav said.

On education and digital access, Yadav said the laptop distribution programme launched during his tenure helped bridge the digital divide among students in rural areas. He also cited specialised training programmes linked to industries such as the perfume sector in Kannauj, with some students receiving training abroad.

Yadav said the Agra-Lucknow Expressway was completed in record time and designed with innovations such as toll plazas located only at exit points and provisions for emergency aircraft landings. The rapid construction of the Lucknow Metro with guidance from metro expert E. Sreedharan was an example of efficient urban infrastructure planning, he added.

"Creativity in governance means thinking differently, making policies that are practical and ensuring development reaches people. Innovative ideas were central to several programmes implemented by my government in Uttar Pradesh, like launch of 1090 Women Power Line aimed at tackling harassment of women through phone calls and social media. It ensured such offenders are tracked and stopped," he said.

The initiative was appreciated by the Supreme Court of India, the former UP CM added.

Likewise, the Etawah Lion Safari was developed with inputs from international experts associated with Longleat Safari Park, San Diego Zoo and Night Safari, Yadav said.

There was also focus on urban green spaces, with projects such as Janeshwar Mishra Park and Ram Manohar Lohia Park, he added.

"A 200-km cycle highway was constructed between Etawah and Agra to promote eco-friendly transport and tourism. The police response system was modernised through Dial 100 Emergency Response System, which introduced GPS-enabled vehicles and centralised control room for faster response to emergencies," he said.

Yadav said UP earlier lacked modern venues for major international events, but development of Ekana cricket stadium led to hosting of international and IPL matches.

Referring to school nutrition programmes, he said partnerships with organisations like Akshaya Patra Foundation led to introduction of large mechanised kitchens in the mid-day meal scheme.

A village facing electricity and billing problems was connected to a solar mini-grid within three months by his government, leading to benefits as well as villagers not having to pay any power bill, he said.

Pointing out to the country's talent in handicrafts and traditional industries, Yadav cited zari work in Varanasi, chikankari embroidery in Lucknow, brassware from Moradabad, woodwork from Saharanpur and sports goods manufacturing in Meerut.

During the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, marketing centres similar to Delhi Haat were set up in cities like Lucknow, Noida and Ghaziabad to help artisans sell their products, he added.

"Policy reforms and dialogue with investors helped address concerns of companies and attract investment. Creativity leads to positive change and new possibilities. It builds trust. When people are creative and constructive rather than destructive, it strengthens society and the economy," he said.

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